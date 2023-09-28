LifeMoves Welcomes New Board Members

Building the Foundation to End Homelessness

Santa Clara, CA., Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMoves, the largest nonprofit committed to ending homelessness in Silicon Valley, proudly announces the appointment of exceptional leaders to its current Board of Directors. These new Board members are committed to LifeMoves' unwavering mission.

“I’m honored to welcome these remarkable individuals to our Board of Directors,” said Aubrey Merriman, Chief Executive Officer of LifeMoves. “Strengthening our Board of Directors and staff in service to our communities is foundational. As we continue strengthening our core, we are poised to amplify our impactful initiatives and create sustainable solutions for our unhoused neighbors. It is especially important that our Board membership reflects the communities and individuals that we serve. Our Board of Directors is comprised of dedicated and diverse leaders committed to achieving our vision of thriving communities where every neighbor has a home. We are excited to leverage the talents of Ajwang Radding, Carrie Owen Plietz, Danielle Fontaine, and Laura Green, and their extraordinary leadership, unique perspectives, and lived experiences, along with Lori Castillo Martinez, whom we added earlier in the year, to fortify our determination to do our part to end homelessness.”

Ajwang Rading is an entrepreneur-investor, lawyer, policy advisor, and academic. His expertise includes civil and human rights, racial justice, affordable housing, climate, and the innovation economy. Rising from poverty to policy advocacy, Ajwang has worked at the Clinton Peace Centre in Northern Ireland; as a Humanity in Action Fellow in Paris, France; in the United States Senate in Washington, DC; at the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery, Alabama; and at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati in Palo Alto, California. He has lectured at various universities, including the Stanford Graduate School of Business, the UCLA Anderson School of Management, San José State University, and the University of Lucerne in Switzerland. He serves on the Human Rights Watch Silicon Valley committee and the Silicon Valley Urban Debate League advisory committee and is a Senior Fellow at Humanity in Action. Ajwang holds a BA and a JD from UCLA.

Carrie Owen Plietz, Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, is the president of Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Hospitals of Northern California, overseeing all of Kaiser Permanente’s care delivery and health plan operations in Northern California. As the area’s largest nonprofit health plan, KP provides care for more than 4.5 million members through its 21 hospitals and 264 medical offices in Northern California. Prior to KP, Carrie served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for a large Atlanta-based integrated health system, which included 11 hospitals with multiple outpatient and post-acute operations. She also spent 17 years at Sutter Health, a Northern California regional integrated healthcare system, serving in multiple executive leadership roles. Carrie serves as the Past Chair of the American College of Healthcare Executives, which has 48,000 members worldwide, and on the executive committee of the California Hospital Association. She is board-certified in healthcare management as an American College of Healthcare Professionals fellow.

Danielle Fontaine is the Vice President and Assistant Controller at ServiceNow, Inc., and a former Financial Accounting Standards Board fellow who participated in various standard-setting projects to amend and improve accounting standards for public companies. Prior to joining ServiceNow, Danielle spent nearly five years at Google in Technical Accounting and Corporate Accounting and nine years rotating through controllership roles at Gap, Inc. in San Francisco. She started her career in public accounting at Ernst & Young in the Bay Area and she is an active Certified Public Accountant in the state of California. Danielle also volunteers her time by serving as Vice Chair of the Financial Reporting Committee of the Institute of Management Accountants.

Laura Green served our country as a nurse in the U.S. Navy from 2000 to 2010. After separating from the service, she continued her education to receive a Master’s Degree in Nursing. She worked at various hospitals across the state of California before settling in Palm Desert, CA, at the beginning of 2021. At that time, Laura faced a crisis when her 20-year marriage ended, leaving her with four children, no income, and no place to call home. Near the end of June 2021, Laura secured a unit at LifeMoves Haven Family House interim housing community, and after 68 days, she secured a home for her and her children in San Jose. Today, Laura is the Assistant Clinical Nurse Manager at El Camino Healthcare in Mountain View.

"With the addition of these accomplished Board members, we're bolstering our capacity to expand impactful initiatives," stated Patrick Heron, LifeMoves Board Chair. "Together, we're strengthening the foundation for individuals experiencing homelessness and establishing pathways towards sustainable solutions."

About LifeMoves: LifeMoves is the leading nonprofit dedicated to ending homelessness in Silicon Valley, through a holistic approach encompassing interim housing, support services, housing and employment assistance, and collaborative partnerships. LifeMoves empowers individuals, couples, and families to chart their courses to long-term stability and self-sufficiency. For more information, please visit www.lifemoves.org.

Attachment

Marie Jackson LifeMoves mjackson@lifemoves.org