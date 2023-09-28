Students Engage in Career Development, Learning Labs at FBLA Fall Conferences

Reston, Virginia, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Business Leaders of America, Inc. (FBLA), the nation’s largest career and technical student organization dedicated to developing community-minded business leaders, announced today that it will be holding four fall leadership conferences for its members.

The Career Connections Conferences for Collegiate members will be held in Des Moines, Iowa (October 26-28) and Charlotte, North Carolina (November 30-December 2), while the National Fall Leadership Conferences for Middle School and High School students will take place in Providence, Rhode Island (November 10-11) and Dallas, Texas (November 17-18). Registration for all four conferences is open until October 18.

The Career Connections Conferences will offer attendees a wide range of panels and activities to jumpstart their career search and make them workforce-ready. These include resume reviews, a business case study competition, a networking reception, a professional headshot, 14 hours of professional development programming, and an optional social activity.

Middle School and High School students attending the National Fall Leadership Conferences will be able to explore educational and career options. Business and leadership skill labs will focus on topics such as how to navigate the transition from high school to college; how to succeed in the professional world, presented by CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen); and how to save, spend, and invest wisely, presented by Fidelity Investments. Students will also have the chance to talk directly with representatives from colleges and universities, the military, and potential employers at the Future Leaders Expo, and network with peers from around the country.

“Our fall conferences are an excellent opportunity to help students prepare for today’s workplace and develop the skills they need to succeed as future business leaders,” FBLA President & CEO Alexander T. Graham said. “By offering these conferences in four vibrant business hubs throughout the country, we are giving our members access to some of the best resources to enter the job market and succeed as leaders.”

Click here to learn more about the Career Connections Conferences. To learn more about the National Fall Leadership Conferences, click here.

For information about sponsoring, exhibiting, or volunteering at the conferences, please contact Development Manager Mike Hyatt at mhyatt@fbla.org or 703.860.0842.

Future Business Leaders of America, Inc. is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) education association with more than 193,000 middle school, high school, and college members worldwide. FBLA inspires and prepares students to become community-minded business leaders in a global society through relevant career preparation and leadership experiences. The association is headquartered in Reston, Virginia, just outside Washington, D.C. For more information, visit fbla.org.

Mary Lynn J. Rynkiewicz Future Business Leaders of America 7038604888 marylynn@fbla.org