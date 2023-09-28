Tactical UAV Market Is Slated To Grow Rapidly In the Coming Years with the Top Global Market Players

Allied Market Research_Logo

Tactical UAV Market by Type and Application : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tactical UAVs are heavier UAVs (from 150 to 1,500 kilograms) that fly at higher altitudes (from 3,000 to 8,000 meters) and are currently used primarily to support military applications. Tactical UAV is responsible for surveillance as well as reconnaissance missions. Tactical UAVs can be divided into six subcategories, including close range, short range, medium range, long range, endurance, and medium altitude long endurance (MALE) UAVs.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-toc-and-sample/11099

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Owing to the lockdown implemented across various countries, national and international transport have been hampered, which has significantly impacted the supply chain of tactical UAV market across the globe, thereby increasing the supply–demand gap. Thus, insufficiency in raw material supply is expected to hamper the production rate of these systems, which negatively impacts the market growth. However, this situation is expected to improve as government has started relaxing norms around the world for resuming business activities. In addition, the manufacturing processes for tactical UAV have significantly dropped down due to COVID-19 implications. This is attributed to production shutdown and disrupted supply chains, thus hitting global operations and revenue of the market.

𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11099

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬: 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬

Due to the diverse military application profile, the demand for tactical UAVs has witnessed a multifold increase, during the last decade. Therefore, several procurement orders are either underway or being placed to cater to the increased demand from global military forces. For instance, in August 2019, the U.S. Border Patrol, a part of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) forces, awarded a USD 5.25 million contract to AeroVironment Inc. (AeroVironment) for Puma 3 AE, thus fueling the market growth.

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑&𝐃

There is an increase in investments of various countries in Asia-Pacific, into the indigenous development of tactical UAVs. Countries such as China and India have been investing in UAVs. In addition, the global defense scenario has bolstered the R&D efforts divested toward the development of advanced tactical UAVs. Thus, the fresh procurement drives, as part of the fleet upgradation programs of the global defense forces, as well as investments into the development of new UAVs, are anticipated to propel the growth of the market.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬

While anticipating and incorporating the technological advancements, organizations are expected to face challenges to ensure wide scale compliance with regulations while maintaining an equivalent level of safety, privacy, and noise in operation of drones at the same time. In addition, there will be a need to address relevant knowledge gaps, which will act as the bridge between manufacturers and potential users to operate the tactical UAV in the near future. Thus, all these factors collectively are anticipated to hinder the growth of the market.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/tactical-uav-market/purchase-options

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the global tactical UAV market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the global tactical UAV market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the global tactical UAV market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed market analysis depending on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐔𝐀𝐕 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

• Which are the leading players active in the tactical UAV market?

• What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

• What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities of the market?

• What future projections would help in taking further strategic steps?

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

• BAYKAR

• Textron Inc.

• AeroVironment Inc.

• BlueBird Aero Systems

• Boeing

• Leonardo SpA

• General Atomics

• DJI, Aeronautics Ltd.

• Safran

• Elbit Systems Ltd.

• Lockheed Martin Corporation.

• Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)