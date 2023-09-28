Armstrong World Industries Recognized as One of America’s Best Companies to Work For by U.S. News & World Report

LANCASTER, Pa., Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI), a leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of ceiling and wall solutions, announced today that it has been named to U.S. News & World Report’s list of America’s Best Companies to Work For in the Construction and Materials industry.

“We are honored to be named to the inaugural U.S. News & World Report’s list of America’s Best Companies to Work For in our industry,” said AWI CEO and president Vic Grizzle. “Our people are AWI’s most important resource, and this award is a testament to the enduring values that have shaped our company since its founding over 160 years ago. This recognition also reflects our continued commitment to building and maintaining an engaged, inclusive and rewarding culture at Armstrong.”

To select companies for this award, U.S. News & World Report evaluated all members of the Russell 3000 stock index with at least 75 U.S.-based Glassdoor reviews. The analysis focused on performance around six key workplace factors including: quality of pay and benefits, work-life balance and flexibility, job and company stability, physical and psychological comfort, belongingness and esteem, and career opportunities and professional development. Only the top 20 percent in each broad industry category achieved the ‘Best’ rating.

In addition to this award, Armstrong World Industries has recently been named to Newsweek’s lists of World’s Most Trustworthy Companies and America’s Most Responsible Companies.

The full U.S. News & World Report 2024 list of Best Companies to Work For is currently available here.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) is a leader in the design and manufacture of innovative ceiling and wall system solutions in the Americas. With $1.2 billion in revenue in 2022, AWI has approximately 3,000 employees and a manufacturing network of 16 facilities, plus seven facilities dedicated to its WAVE joint venture.

