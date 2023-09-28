Avante Launches Mobile Connectivity App for Corporate Clients

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States



The Avante Argus app provides peace of mind for Avante’s Executive Clients with instant connectivity to the Avante Crisis Centre with real-time location tracking, enabling immediate emergency and medical response capabilities.





Toronto, Ontario, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avante Corp Inc. (TSX.V: XX; OTC: ALXXF) (“Avante” or the “Company”), a provider of high-end security services and solutions, is proud to introduce its latest innovation: the Avante Argus app. This groundbreaking mobile application offers a lifeline to corporate clients worldwide, instantly connecting them to the Avante Crisis Centre, a hub of global expertise, and resources for immediate assistance in times of crisis.

The Avante Argus app will be exclusively available to Avante’s Executive Accounts, offering them a distinct advantage in terms of safety and security in their global operations. Argus is designed to provide unparalleled security and support for Avante clients locally and for Avante Black clients internationally. In addition, Avante also aims to provide the app to its newly acquired subsidiary North Star Support Group (“NSSG”), ensuring the safety and well-being for its Fortune 500 clients, no matter where they are in the world.

The Avante Argus app provides clients with instant connectivity and real-time location tracking . With a simple push of a button, clients are connected to the Avante Crisis Centre, where dedicated professionals are ready to assist 24/7. The app also automatically shares the user's precise location with the Avante Crisis Centre, allowing for immediate response and assistance. Furthermore, clients can be tracked in real time in the event of an emergency.

Avante's CEO, Emmanuel Mounouchos, commented on the launch, saying, "We understand the importance of security and peace of mind, especially for our valued clients. The Avante Argus app is a testament to our commitment to combining new and innovative technology with Avante’s qualified Operatives that are both innovative and reliable. We are dedicated to delivering world-class services and support, no matter where our clients are around the globe."

Features of the Avante Argus app include:

Global Medical Assistance or Evacuation: Clients can request and receive emergency medical support, including access to trusted medical professionals and guidance on local in-country healthcare facilities. When necessary, the Avante Argus via the Avante Crisis Centre can initiate medical evacuations, ensuring clients receive prompt and professional care.



Security and Consulate Help: In uncertain situations, the app provides a direct link to security experts and consular services to ensure clients' safety and legal support.



Bodyguard and Heads of Security Connectivity: Clients can quickly connect with their assigned bodyguards for added security and peace of mind. Avante Argus will also automatically inform heads of security or HR of an employee’s request for assistance.





Argus is available for download on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

For more information about the Avante Argus app and Avante's comprehensive security solutions, please visit www.avantesecurity.com.

About Avante Corp.

Avante Corp Inc. (TSXV: XX) is a Toronto based provider of high-end security services. We acquire, manage and build industry leading businesses which provide specialized, mission-critical solutions that address the needs of our customers. Our businesses continuously develop innovative solutions that enable our customers to achieve their objectives. With an experienced team and a proven track record of solid growth, we are taking steps to establish a broad portfolio of security businesses to provide our customers and shareholders with exceptional returns. Please visit our website at www.avantecorp.ca and consider joining our investor email list.

Avante Corp Inc.

Emmanuel Mounouchos

CEO, Chairman, and Founder

(416) 923-6984

manny@avantesecurity.com



