Kineta Announces Participation at October Investor Conferences

SEATTLE, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kineta, Inc. (Nasdaq: KA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immunotherapies in oncology that address cancer immune resistance, announced today its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences in October 2023.



JonesTrading 2023 Healthcare Summit

Format: Investor meetings

Location: Miami, FL

Date: October 9-11, 2023

BIO Investor Forum

Format: Corporate presentation and investor meetings

Location: San Francisco, CA

Date: Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Time: 1:15-2:00 P.M. Pacific Time

OPAL Group Family Office & Private Wealth Management Forum West 2023

Format: Corporate presentation and investor meetings

Location: Napa, CA

Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Time: 10:50-11:10 P.M. Pacific Time

About Kineta

Kineta (Nasdaq: KA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a mission to develop next-generation immunotherapies that transform patients’ lives. Kineta has leveraged its expertise in innate immunity and is focused on discovering and developing potentially differentiated immunotherapies that address the major challenges with current cancer therapy. The company’s immuno-oncology pipeline includes KVA12123, a novel VISTA blocking immunotherapy currently in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors, and a preclinical monoclonal antibody targeting CD27. For more information on Kineta, please visit www.kinetabio.com, and follow Kineta on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Kineta, Inc.:

Jacques Bouchy

EVP Investor Relations & Business Development

+1 206-378-0400

jbouchy@kineta.us

Investor Relations:

John Mullaly

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

jmullaly@lifesciadvisors.com

Source: Kineta, Inc.