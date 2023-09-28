WalkMe Named A Leader and A Star Performer in Everest Group Digital Adoption Platform PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023 for Fourth Consecutive Year

Creator of Digital Adoption Platforms continues to garner industry recognition for delivering true business value to enterprises around the world

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuing its market leadership as the pioneers of the Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) category, WalkMe Ltd . (NASDAQ: WKME) today announced it has been named a Leader and a Star Performer in the Everest Group Digital Adoption Platform Products PEAK Matrix® assessment 2023. The report details a framework that gauges market impact, vision, and capabilities to aid enterprise buying decisions. This distinction marks the fourth consecutive year WalkMe secured placement in the top category, capturing the highest marks in both Market Impact and Vision & Capability with the highest overall scores.



With 24 patents granted and another 28 pending, WalkMe’s relentless commitment to innovation is shaping the future of work. Among the key differentiators cited in the PEAK Matrix report are WalkMe’s advanced analytics and dashboarding capabilities. Other differentiators highlighted include:

WalkMe Discovery, an enterprise-level dashboard that gives C-level executives visibility into the enterprise tech stack and the inefficiencies in software investment and adoption

UI Intelligence tool to understand users’ interaction with applications; it identifies important elements in the UI of any web app and captures and aggregates data in a heat map

Digital Experience Analytics (DXA), session playbacks, and funnels to analyze a user's journey with WalkMe by capturing interactions such as clicks, inputs, and form submissions

Digital adoption project dashboard to view the progress of digital adoption initiatives

Referenced clients have highlighted the product’s ease of use for both administrators and end users and its customer support as key areas of strength



“When WalkMe created the first DAP, we built our platform to support the largest enterprises in their digital transformation efforts,” said Dan Adika, Co-founder and CEO, WalkMe. “Little did we know that the adoption rate by organizations of all sizes would be so massive and the impact so clear. The evolving capabilities of DAP have enabled organizations to effectively navigate all types of technology – even the recent increase of AI applications. But whether it’s through boosting employee digital dexterity, ramping up onboarding, reducing business errors, or streamlining change management programs, DAPs have proven their ability to drive business outcomes.”

“WalkMe’s strong scores across the board are underpinned by the company’s strong vision and roadmap, and its continuous innovation to infuse AI and generative AI in DAP to make DAP an intelligent unified layer for connecting, automating, and simplifying interactions across software systems and workflows,” said Sharath Hari, Vice President at Everest Group. “It’s this continued innovation that contributes to the business value that WalkMe aims to deliver to its customers.”

WalkMe empowers organizations to embrace digital innovation, which leads to increased efficiency, employee satisfaction, cost savings, and overall value of the software investment. A recent study ** reported the business value WalkMe provides its customers, including a 3-year ROI of 494%, achieved through a 60% reduction in support tickets, 40% reduced business errors, and $41.5 in new annual revenue.

What customers are saying about WalkMe*:

“The analytics capabilities, which provide the insights that our business deems critical, really set WalkMe apart from its competitors. WalkMe provides quick, easy, and effective in-app communication, plugs holes if/when required, and it allows me to invite new users into our apps, which makes them feel supported from day one.”

–Nathan Aitken, Software Development & Training Manager, Dentsu

“I love how helpful WalkMe as a product is. I know HTML is easy, but I am someone who hadn’t worked with HTML before and had to start working with it for better utilization of WalkMe. With the resources and community available, anyone can DAP now! Users don’t need to be tech savvy, it is a very DIY type of application and anyone can learn it easily just by working through the editor and insights. Speaking from experience, I wouldn’t recommend any other product for DAP.”

–Anaida Walia, Customer Success Analyst, LevaData

*Taken from 10/10 rated reviews on G2; shared with permission from each reviewer.

**Source: Report commissioned by WalkMe: The Business Value of WalkMe , IDC #US50860123, June 2023



Download the report .

. Read Dan Adika’s blog .

Everest Group is a research firm focused on strategic IT, business services and engineering services. The Everest Group PEAK Matrix is a proprietary framework for the assessment of market impact, vision and capability that provides the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global services providers, locations, and products and solutions within various market segments.

About WalkMe

WalkMe's cloud-based Digital Adoption Platform enables organizations to measure, drive and act to ultimately accelerate their digital transformations and better realize the value of their software investments. Our platform leverages proprietary technology to provide visibility to an organization's Chief Information Officer and business leaders, while improving user experience, productivity and efficiency for employees and customers. Alongside walkthroughs and third-party integration capabilities, our platform can be customized to fit an organization's needs.

