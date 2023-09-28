Submit Release
First Bank Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

HAMILTON, N.J., Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Bank (Nasdaq Global Market: FRBA) invites participation in a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial and operating performance during its third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Event: Earnings Conference Call – Third Quarter 2023
   
When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time
     
Access: Conference Call Dial-In: (888) 330-3273 (toll free) 
     
  Conference Call Access Code: 7660423
 

Patrick L. Ryan, President and Chief Executive Officer, Andrew L. Hibshman, Chief Financial Officer, Peter J. Cahill, Chief Lending Officer, and Darleen Gillespie, Chief Retail Banking Officer will provide an overview of third quarter 2023 results. The management presentation typically lasts approximately fifteen to thirty minutes, followed by investor questions and discussion. The Company’s third quarter results will be released after the market closes on October 25, 2023 and will also be available in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website. Conference replay information is also available on the Company’s website, www.firstbanknj.com.

About First Bank
First Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered bank with 26 full-service branches in Cinnaminson, Delanco, Denville, Ewing, Fairfield, Flemington (2), Hamilton, Lawrence, Monroe, Pennington, Randolph, Somerset, Williamstown, and Morristown, New Jersey, Doylestown, Trevose, Warminster, West Chester, Paoli, Malvern, Coventry, Devon, Lionville, Glen Mills, Pennsylvania, and Palm Beach, Florida. With $2.87 billion in assets as of June 30, 2023, First Bank offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses mainly throughout the New York City to Philadelphia corridor. First Bank's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market exchange under the symbol “FRBA”.

Contact
Andrew L. Hibshman, Executive Vice President and CFO
(609) 643-0058, andrew.hibshman@firstbanknj.com


