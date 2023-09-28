Blameless Announces New Google Docs and Google Drive Integration to Help Engineering Teams Enhance Their Incident Management and Retrospectives

Leading Incident Management Solution Enables Enterprises & Their Engineering Organizations To More Efficiently Produce, Collaborate And Share Retrospectives Through Automation

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blameless , a premier platform in reliability management, is thrilled to announce its newest integration with Google Docs and Google Drive from G Suite. This revolutionary integration enables enterprises to leverage the well-established collaboration features of Google Docs for retrospectives, while also benefiting from the secure and robust storage solutions of Google Drive to store finalized retrospectives, all within their pre-existing Google Drive security settings. This innovation is poised to elevate the incident management and retrospective processes of engineering teams using Google Workspace, promoting enriched collaboration and more streamlined sharing of knowledge.



Engineering Teams and Google Docs

In today's fast-paced engineering landscape, the ability to conduct high-quality retrospectives is paramount. Engineering organizations invest in scalable Enterprise Reliability Management platforms like Blameless for precisely this reason. Blameless has always been dedicated to delivering the best retrospective experience, and this integration with Google Docs, a world-renowned document editor, takes that commitment to a new level.

The marriage of Blameless' core incident management workflows with Google Docs addresses the pressing need for streamlined collaboration and data sharing. Google Docs, hosted securely in Google Drive, offers an efficient and secure way to distribute the wealth of information collected during Blameless retrospectives to a broader, distributed engineering audience and key business stakeholders, all without compromising data integrity. This synergy ensures that valuable retrospective insights are readily accessible to drive continuous learning and improvement.

Key Features of the New Blameless Integration with Google Docs

1. Automatic Data Export: Once incidents are resolved and the Google Drive integration is configured, Blameless automatically generates and exports incident and retrospective data into a newly created Google Doc.

2. Comprehensive Data Inclusion: The exported data includes incident and retrospective details such as title, description, severity, incident type, timeline, incident tags, war room information, and the customizable analysis template, adjustable under the incident type settings.

3. Effortless Access: A link to the Google Doc is automatically added to the retrospective detailed page within the Blameless platform, providing users with quick and easy access. Clicking the link opens the Google Doc in a separate browser tab, allowing users to add content and securely share access with a larger audience as needed, leveraging Google Docs' permission system (View, Comment, or Edit access modes).

"Blameless meets users where they work, leveraging tools they use every day. Google Docs falls into that category of highly popular, collaborative document editors, providing safe and concurrent text editing features enjoyed by millions of users," said Jim Gochee, CEO of Blameless. “The new Google Docs integration underscores Blameless' unwavering commitment to enhancing the reliability and efficiency of engineering teams worldwide. By seamlessly merging the power of Blameless with Google Docs, Blameless is driving a new era of collaboration, knowledge sharing, and continuous improvement in the realm of incident management and retrospectives.”

About Blameless

Blameless is an incident workflow solution that carries teams through a codified playbook from start to finish in one fluid motion. DevOps, SRE, and on-call teams command, communicate, and complete incidents faster than ever before. Everyone learns through retrospectives and data-based insights. Leading brands such as Procore, Under Armour, Citrix, Mercari, Fox, and Home Depot, rely on Blameless to embrace a culture of continuous improvement, do more with less, and protect their customers.

Blameless is backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners, Accel, Third Point Ventures, and Decibel. For more information, please visit www.blameless.com and LinkedIn or Twitter .