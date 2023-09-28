Introducing the Cuzen Matcha Maker Starter Kit Sumi Black: A New Matte Black Edition of Cuzen Matcha’s Award-Winning, At-Home Matcha Maker

The Cuzen Matcha Maker Starter Kit Sumi Black is the perfect expression of the harmony of Japanese tradition and modern innovation.

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Cuzen Matcha unveiled its new Cuzen Matcha Maker Starter Kit Sumi Black, a matte black version of its award-winning original matcha maker inspired by the sumi “ink” used in ancient Japanese calligraphy. The Cuzen Matcha Maker Starter Kit Sumi Black is now available for purchase on Cuzen Matcha and Amazon for $329 with a limited-time offering of $299.



With dark, matte-finished kitchen appliances continuing to trend*, the Cuzen Matcha Maker Sumi Black harmonizes with any kitchen decor while providing the same functionality as the original white Cuzen Matcha Maker: It grinds and whisks the highest quality organic matcha into a perfect frothy, emerald green cup, allowing consumers to experience the health and wellness benefits of freshly ground matcha with the push of a button.

“As with all Cuzen Matcha products, the new Matcha Maker Starter Kit Sumi Black expresses the timeless beauty of Japanese traditions brought to life in modern expressions while catering to the longstanding request from our customers to create a matte black version of the machine,” explained Eijiro (“Ey-jee-roh”) Tsukada, Founder and CEO of Cuzen Matcha. “In addition to producing a superior and more authentic matcha experience, we are passionate about preserving and reimagining Japanese heritage.”

To celebrate the launch of the Cuzen Matcha Maker Sumi Black, Cuzen Matcha collaborated with award-winning Japanese calligrapher, Aoi Yamaguchi, for the calligraphy artwork highlighting the sumi — or “ink” — color of the Cuzen Sumi Matcha Maker. Visit Cuzen Matcha to learn more about the collaboration and Aoi-san and Cuzen Matcha’s shared practice of combining modern and traditional Japanese elements.

“My work employs fluid lines and curves created by nijimi, or blurred effects of tanboku, or light ink, and kasure, or dry strokes, which contrast beautifully with the clean, modern design of the Cuzen Matcha Maker Starter Kit Sumi Black,” explained Aoi-san, who began studying under masters at age six and has pushed the art form to new horizons with music, dance and live performance.

A marriage of traditional Japanese culture and customs with a modern, sleek geometric design and elegant functionality, the Matcha Maker Sumi Black celebrates the art of matcha-making in its purest form. By grinding whole tea leaves into fresh matcha powder, each cup is a testament to the precision and quality that Cuzen Matcha stands for. As demand for matcha continues to explode**, the new Cuzen Matcha Maker Starter Kit Sumi Black provides tea and matcha enthusiasts with another beautiful way to enjoy the superior, rich umami flavor and health benefits of freshly ground matcha.

About Cuzen Matcha

Cuzen Matcha produces remarkably fresh matcha from organic, shade-grown leaves and innovative technology. The freshly-ground matcha has a smooth, balanced flavor and gives the drinker a mellow, focused energy that lasts. It also doesn’t come with a wasteful plastic pod system like many coffee machines. Cuzen’s goal is to share freshly-ground matcha with as many people as possible while encouraging the adoption of sustainable systems, whether that’s by partnering with high-quality organic Japanese tea farmers or by minimizing packaging and reducing single-use plastics.

Since launching in 2020, Cuzen Matcha was named one of TIME’s Best Inventions of 2020. Cuzen also won the 2021 iF Design award; 2021 Good Design Award; 2020 San Francisco Design Week, Future of Foods Award and was a CES 2020 Innovation Awards Honoree. Also, Cuzen has been featured in leading publications, including Forbes, Real Simple, Esquire and many more.

About World Matcha Inc.

World Matcha Inc., the creator of Cuzen Matcha, is a California-based tea company and food-tech startup founded by Eijiro Tsukada and Oki Hatta in January 2019. World Matcha’s mission is to bring authentic matcha into people’s daily lives with ease and an open mind.

Sources:

Contact:

