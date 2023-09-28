Stellantis Announces Changes in Leadership Team

AMSTERDAM, September 28, 2023 - Stellantis today announced the following organizational changes, effective November 1st, 2023.

Emanuele Cappellano is appointed Chief Operating Officer of Stellantis South America, replacing Antonio Filosa. He previously served as South America Chief Financial Officer for the Company from 2017 to 2021, and currently serves as North America CEO & Group Strategy and Corporate Development Director at Marcolin Group since October 2021.

Antonio Filosa is appointed Jeep Brand CEO, replacing Christian Meunier who will take a long break to focus on personal interests.

Ashwani Muppasani, currently China National Sales Company head since July 2022, is appointed Chief Operating Officer of Stellantis India & Asia Pacific, replacing Carl Smiley who has decided to prioritize his private life.

“I want to take the opportunity to warmly thank Christian and Carl for their commitment and contributions to making Stellantis the leading company it is today,” said Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares. “The circumstances of life must make us accept the personal decisions of our colleagues, as they illustrate their human qualities, beyond their business acumen. I have every confidence that Emanuele and Ashwani, as newly appointed EVPs, as well as Antonio in his new Jeep Brand CEO role, will continue the paths traced by their predecessors and further drive Stellantis to win during this time of profound change in our sector.”

# # #

