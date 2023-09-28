IGadgets and Sublue collaborate on promoting the BlueNexus - Cordless Pool Cleaner

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IGadgets is pleased to announce its collaboration with Sublue, the creator of the next generation of pool care. IGadgets has been engaged to help this original start-up market their Smart Pool Cleaner.



Tangling and limited reach are typical problems with corded pool cleaners. Cordless versions now on the market employ large batteries, limiting their power and run duration and frequently having a weaker suction than corded models.

BlueNexus delivers a spotless pool in record time by combining ground breaking cordless design, proprietary 3D mapping, and a robust 165W motor. Its 3.5-hour runtime and intuitive app make cleaning seamless, while the large filter captures debris exceptionally well.

It is versatile, with a depth of up to 3m and water temperatures ranging from 5C (41F) to 35C (95F). It is compatible with salt water, chlorinated, and freshwater pools.

It works with cement, fiberglass, and vinyl surfaces and can be customized to fit any pool shape. Its innovative features provide a thorough cleaning, allowing you to return to enjoying your pool as soon as possible.

Geoguru, the heart of BlueNexus' mapping and navigation, provides a precise experience. It has 12+ sensors and uses ultrasonic technology, infrared lasers, and advanced SLAM to identify obstacles and protect the pool wall. This ensures flawless obstacle identification, successfully protecting your pool walls from scuffs, scratches, and damage.

It may be customized by selecting one of five cleaning modes. It adjusts to any pool form for a thorough clean, all controlled with a single touch. Take complete control over the cleanliness of your pool.

Smart Cleaning: Utilising Geoguru technology, BlueNexus precisely assesses the size of the pool, creating a complete map. At the same time, it calculates an ideal cleaning route on its own, utilizing a spiral pattern that leaves the entire pool floor immaculate.

Floor Cleaning: It gently navigates in an S-shaped pattern, providing a comprehensive cleaning experience for the period specified.

Wall Cleaning: Dedicates a particular duration to cleaning the walls and waterline.

All-round Cleaning: It takes care of the floor, walls, and waterline during a chosen time span, leaving no area untouched.

Remote Control Cleaning: Use the app to control BlueNexus to clean your pool!

Once the cleaning mission is accomplished, it will effortlessly navigate to the pool's edge and dock itself, making it a breeze for you to retrieve.

Utilize the possibilities of BlueNexus' strong 165W motor to achieve an incredible cleaning speed of 17m³/hour. Its specialized rolling brush guarantees that no place is ignored. It is designed to fit smoothly into any family pool, regardless of size, shape, or material. It successfully tackles everything from leaves to boulders to tiny particles thanks to its cyclone vacuum technology.

Bid farewell to the inconveniences of tangled cables, restricted reach, and potential trip risks that come with corded pool cleaners. You and your family will enjoy easier navigation and a safer pool environment.

Experience peace of mind through BlueNexus' extensive two-year warranty – a testament to our confidence in the durability and performance of BlueNexus.

Sublue got you covered for any technical glitches or performance hiccups, ensuring your investment in flawless pool care remains safeguarded. Rest easy knowing that Sublue proudly stands behind its innovative pool cleaning solution.

About Sublue

Founded in 2013, Sublue is an underwater robotics specialist that has developed a wide range of innovative underwater products for recreation, exploration, and preservation based on its core technologies. Sublue US was established in 2017 in Los Angeles. With Tianjin, China as its R&D and manufacturing centre, Sublue provides products globally crossing Asia, America, Europe, and Oceania through its growing sales and service networks.

Or visit sublue.com/en or check the Sublue campaign page here.

