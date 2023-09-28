Poe wants one-strike policy vs. erring OTS personnel

Submit Release
PHILIPPINES, September 28 - Press Release
September 28, 2023

Sen. Grace Poe exhorted the management of the Office for Transportation Security (OTS) to enforce a one-strike policy against its personnel found involved in wrongdoings.

Poe said the measure will weed out the undesirables from the good ones and will help restore the integrity of the office tainted by corruption and controversy.

"Ang kailangan natin sa ating mga airport ay mga bantay sa ating seguridad, hindi bantay-salakay," Poe said.

The chairperson of the Senate committee on public services said the toughest action should be in place against erring OTS personnel to send a signal that the office is serious in reforming its ranks.

Investigations should be conducted swiftly and backed by solid evidence to leave no room for intervention, she said.

Poe said the latest incident involving a personnel who swallowed $300 worth of bills supposedly stolen from a passenger showed how some could do the unthinkable to carry out an illegal deed.

She reiterated the OTS management must show its mettle in carrying out an overhaul in its system plagued with inefficiency and corruption through the years.

Poe suggested a review of its recruitment policies alongside the conduct of extensive background checks on current employees.

The agency should also work towards improving the compensation and benefits of personnel, she added.

"We have to distinguish the bad eggs who are spoiling the image of the OTS. This is not fair to those faithfully doing their duties and a stumbling block in providing better service to our people," Poe said.

