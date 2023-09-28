Conceptomed Announces SalivaPOD™ for Collection of Human Saliva Samples for Personalised Diagnostics and Genetic Testing
Conceptomed has announced the launch of SalivaPOD™ for saliva collection, a growing use paradigm in personalized diagnostics and genetic testing.
SalivaPOD is a low cost, single-use device with a revolutionary design, intended to be employed for the rapid and efficient collection and short-term storage of oral fluid specimens”BALLSTAD, NORWAY, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conceptomed, a private Norwegian medtech company founded in 2012, has announced the launch of its SalivaPOD™ device range for saliva collection, a growing use paradigm in personalized diagnostics and genetic testing.
Since its establishment, the Conceptomed team has developed a range of innovative medtech devices for delivery and collection of biological fluids. Conceptomed is in discussions with a number of industry partners regarding SalivaPOD for their diagnostic and genetic testing kits and has received first orders from Europe and the USA.
SalivaPOD is CE-marked in Europe and registered with the US FDA; it meets all necessary quality standards in the industry.
SalivaPOD has a number of revolutionary features and a long patent life until 2041. It uses a straw for collection of fluid from the mouth and provides a pure sample free of any particulate matter and a controlled sample quantity, all of which provide for more accurate testing. The sample is transferred into any required preservative buffer vial through a closed system, important for preservation of genetic material including DNA and RNA. The new SalivaPOD device is the most flexible saliva collection procedure available for a wide selection of applicable tubes and buffer solutions.
Saliva collection is the newest approach for collection of biological specimens for a range of applications. It avoids the need for needles need to collect blood, or inconvenient collection of urine or stool samples, and will provide a convenient home or office-based sample collection for both consumer and physician. Saliva is already being used for accurate detection of oral and systemic disease biomarkers.
Saliva has several advantages over traditional biofluids such as blood. Saliva is easy to collect, non-invasive and can be sampled without the help of a medical professional and with minimal subject discomfort. It has been successfully used for human health monitoring, disease surveillance for the ongoing SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, and human microbiome analysis. Saliva is also an alluring sample type because it is inexpensive and convenient to collect.
Saliva testing has received increased attention after its broad use worldwide during the Covid pandemic, and ever more companies and researchers are exploring the vast possibilities of this non-invasive sample source.
Saliva testing is being used for respiratory viral panels, Direct-to-Consumer genomic testing and testing for certain drugs. There are ongoing research and projects using saliva for a large number of applications, including:
• miRNA (e.g. cancer analytes)
• Genetic testing employs home-based saliva testing
• Hormones such as cortisol
• HIV, Hepatitis and other viruses including Covid
• Alzheimer’s (and other specific disease analytes)
• Endometriosis
• Drug substance detection
Conceptomed has recently published its experience with the University Hospital in Trondheim, which represented one of its largest use cases. As the Covid epidemic grew, Trondheim turned to saliva testing with SalivaPOD and in a short space of only 7 months used saliva collection combined with PCR testing, the gold standard for Covid diagnosis, to analyse more than 120 000 patients. This approach showed very high accuracy of diagnosis without any clinical intervention with the patient. The Municipality of Trondheim has now made SalivaPod their standard method of testing.
More recently the University Hospital in Trondheim conducted an independent study comparing test results across an array of respiratory infectious agents with samples collected by both saliva pod and by nasal swabs. Based on these results the Trondheim municipal hospital system recommended a conversion from swabs to SalivaPOD for collection of clinical samples for upper respiratory infectious disease testing.
Jostein Tveide, COO of Conceptomed commented “Conceptomed’s design team has excelled in the development of SalivaPOD. This has been transferred rapidly to our large manufacturing facility with sophisticated scaleup technology, and we are now able to provide millions of units for our customers worldwide.
Conceptomed is working with The Sage Group based in USA and Europe to form commercial relationships globally, based on the rapidly growing demand for saliva-based diagnostics.
About Conceptomed
• Founded in 2012 (http://conceptomed.com/) based in Norway
• Privately funded
• Industry revolutionizing high-end medical equipment.
• Large manufacturing capacity in Sweden for up to 18 million units per annum, easily scalable
• High degree of innovation – low production costs
• Extensive IP rights in relevant markets.
• Innovation driven Med-Tech Company now moving into full scale production
• Products are CE marked and registered with US FDA
