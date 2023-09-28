Medaro Mining Identifies Pegmatites From Surface to 95m Depth Upon Successful Completion of Diamond Drill Program at CYR South Lithium Property

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE: MEDA OTC:MEDAF FWB:1ZY) (“Medaro” or the “Company”), is thrilled to announce the successful culmination of its diamond drilling program at the CYR South Lithium Property, located in the renowned landscapes of James Bay, Quebec, Canada. This achievement marks a momentous stride in our ongoing exploration endeavors within this highly promising region.



Over the past month, the Company has collaborated with Forage Pelletier Drilling of Chapais, Quebec, to execute an intricately planned drilling program (the, “Program”). This Program involved a total of eleven NQ size drill holes, covering 1,745 meters (m) of NQ size diamond drilling. The selection of drill hole locations was underpinned by extensive groundwork conducted in 2022, during which we identified several pegmatites with varying widths and lithologies. These pegmatites served as vital indicators, guiding the placement of drill holes. Initial drill hole logging information has confirmed the continuation of surface pegmatites at depths, with intercepted widths ranging from 1 to 95 m.

To optimize our chances of success in this exploratory venture, four of these drill holes were strategically positioned on or near the Satellite Imaging Targets (SIT). This data-driven approach underscores our commitment to enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of our exploration activities.

Medaro Mining remains steadfast in its dedication to unlocking the exploration potential of the CYR South Lithium Property. We eagerly anticipate the analysis of the data and findings from this diamond drilling program, as it brings us one step closer to realizing our vision for sustainable resource development in the James Bay region.





Figure 1: Drill Hole Location Map

Reflecting on this significant accomplishment, Medaro Mining's CEO, Michael Mulberry, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "The successful completion of the diamond drilling program at the CYR South Property signifies a pivotal moment in our ongoing quest for sustainable resource exploration. Our partnership with Forage Pelletier Drilling has played a pivotal role in achieving this milestone, and we take immense pride in the dedication and determination of our exceptional team. The presence of significant pegmatite formations and our strategic drill hole placements near the Satellite Imaging Targets are encouraging indicators of the property's potential. We remain steadfast in our commitment to responsible exploration and look forward to advancing our understanding of the CYR South Lithium Property."

About Core Logging and Sampling

Quality control and quality assurance (QA/QC) measures have been meticulously implemented throughout the exploration process. Forage Pelletier has established temporary core storage and undertaken preliminary logging of drill core at the Camp 381 location, which serves as the base camp for the current drill program. Following preliminary logging, all drill core is being transported for detailed logging to a core shack located in St-Dominique du Rosaire village, situated approximately 400 km to the south of the Property. Field duplicates, standards, and blanks are consistently incorporated at industry-standard intervals to ensure the accuracy and reliability of results. The collected samples are packed and delivered to Activation Laboratories ("ACTLABS") in Ancaster, Ontario, an independent and ISO Certified Laboratory, for analysis using laboratory code Ultratrace 7 and sodium peroxide fusion (Na2O2). The drilling results will be promptly released as soon as they become available from the labs and have been compiled.

About Satellite Imaging Technology (SIT)

The Company engaged CC Explorations LLC of the USA through its agent, Geosaterra Technology Corp. of Langley B.C. to carry out a first-phase Satellite Assessment over a section of the CYR Lithium Property. CC Exploration provided compelling reasons for the usefulness of their technology in defining lithium exploration targets at depth:

Satellite technology, with almost 80 years of history, continuously undergoes new developments in applications. It enables the study of molecular structures and provides measurable frequencies for all elements, including metals, oil and gas, water, and more. NMR technology, deployed via satellites for over a decade, captures neutron measurements, which can be extrapolated into readings of different elements and subsurface bodies, serving as a rapid reconnaissance instrument. In practical operations, CC Exploration conducts satellite imaging to confirm the presence of the target element, which then provides GPS locations for ground sensors. Frequency density data is collected for 30 days onto SD cards and subsequently processed for 3-D modeling. Also, Medaro is pleased to announce that we have completed our initial work program at our 100% owned Pontax project consisting of 101 claim units. These claims are 36 km’s SE of the CYR South project. The program included a complete mapping of the property , identifying all visible Pegmatite outcroppings. Samples from these showings were taken and sent to the laboratory for analysis. The results and will be published when received.





Qualified Person

Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., a “Qualified Person” for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About the Company

The Company is a lithium exploration company based in Vancouver, BC. and holds options over the Superb Lake lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario; Lamotte, Darlin, Rapide, Pontax, and the CYR South lithium properties in Quebec; and Yurichson Uranium property in the Athabasca basin Saskatchewan. The Company is a party to a joint venture agreement that engages the Company in the development and commercialization of a new process to extract lithium from spodumene concentrate.

For more information, investors should review the Company’s filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the Program’s composition and the timing thereof are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

