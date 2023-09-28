Submit Release
GameStop Announces Election of Ryan Cohen as Chief Executive Officer

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) (“GameStop” or the “Company”) today disclosed that its Board of Directors has elected Ryan Cohen as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Cohen will not receive compensation for serving as the Company’s President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman.

