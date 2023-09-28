Emergency Light Sticks Market is expected to be worth of US$ 218.9 Million at CAGR of 5.3% by forecast period of 2033
Emergency light sticks' popularity grows due to versatility & reliability. Used in prep kits, camping, events, & industrial safety.NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The emergency light sticks market size is projected to be worth US$ 131 million in 2023. The market is likely to surpass US$ 218.9 million by 2033 at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.
Future Market Insights (FMI) mentions that the global demand for emergency light sticks is anticipated to showcase a CAGR of 5.3% in the estimated time frame. In the historical period between 2018 and 2022, the market witnessed a decent CAGR of 6.7%.
The emergency light stick industry is a segment of the broader emergency lighting industry that focuses on portable and reliable light sources commonly used in emergencies and low-light conditions.
Emergency glow sticks, also known as glow sticks or chemiluminescent sticks, are chemical-powered standalone devices that emit light through a chemical reaction.
These glow sticks consist of a plastic tube containing two separate compartments, one filled with a chemical solution and the other containing fluorescent dye. When the rod is bent or broken, the two compartments mix, initiating a chemical reaction. This reaction produces light without generating heat or requiring an external power source, such as electricity or a battery.
Emergency glow sticks have gained popularity due to their ease of use, portability, and versatility in several situations, including:
Outdoor activities: They are commonly used by outdoor enthusiasts, campers, hikers, and backpackers for their portable, lightweight lighting needs during nighttime activities.
Search and rescue operations: Search and rescue teams often use emergency glow sticks to illuminate during nighttime operations and to mark locations or lanes.
Event management and crowd control: Glow sticks are sometimes used at events, concerts, and festivals for crowd control or as a security measure.
The emergency light stick market is very diverse in terms of product categories with different sizes, colors, and luminous durations, meeting the varying needs of users.
Manufacturers constantly strive to improve the quality, performance, and safety features of their products, often investing in research and development to innovate and stay competitive in the marketplace.
As consumers become more aware of safety and prepare for emergencies, demand for emergency glow sticks is expected to continue to surge. This is fuelling advances in technology and alternatives with an environment-friendly position.
Companies in this market typically focus on product diversification, brand recognition, distribution networks, and meeting safety standards to establish a strong presence in the market. This helps them satisfy demand for a growing number of reliable and practical assistive lighting solutions.
Key Takeaways from the Report:
The emergency light sticks market in the United States is expected to reach US$ 37.8 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.2%.
The emergency light sticks market in China is expected to reach a market share of US$ 42 million, expanding at a CAGR of 5.2% by 2033.
The industrial end-use segment is expected to continue dominating the emergency light sticks industry with a CAGR of 5.0% from 2023 to 2033.
The market is likely to surpass US$ 218.9 million by 2033 at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.
"Due to the increasing number of natural disasters, the light sticks are progressively used in areas prone to earthquakes, hurricanes, floods, and other extreme weather conditions. These can aid navigate and find a way in the dark, and provide a cause of light in these circumstances. Furthermore, the measures taken by the governments of numerous countries to endorse the use of energy-saving lighting solutions are generating a positive stance for the market.” – Says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.
Competitive Landscape:
The key players in the market have well-established distribution networks, allowing them to reach customers in several regions of the world.
Some companies often form partnerships with government agencies, disaster relief organizations, and other safety-focused organizations to promote the use of emergency glow sticks as part of their emergency preparedness and disaster management initiatives.
For instance,
In September 2022, MineGlow launched an interoperable emergency lighting system, known as 'em-Control’.
In October 2022, Knightscope, , a developer of independent security robots, announced that it has entered into a conclusive agreement to purchase CASE Emergency Systems in October.
Top Key Players in the Market
Ameriglo
Atlantic Light
Coghlan's Ltd.
Cyalume Technologies, Inc.
Dorcy International
Emergency Light Sticks Market Segmentation:
By Type:
Battery-operated
Chemiluminescent
By Distribution Channel:
Distributor
Direct Sales
By End-Use:
Industrial
Commercial
Recreational
