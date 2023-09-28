Carpet Rugs Market Size 2023 | Business Status, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2030

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the carpet rugs market share.

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SILVERS DRIVE, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carpet rug is woven textile which is commonly used for decoration of floors; it helps cover a particular area of a floor. Carpet rugs are made of tick materials such as wool and silk, now a day carpet rugs are used as important elements in interior designing, as it enhance appearance of floor and offer aesthetic looks. Carpet rugs are generally used in winter to cover the floor and act as a protective shield against cold floors. Carpets and rugs are also used as a safety measure as many times peoples get slipped on floors which may lead to chronic injuries, so to cover the slippery floor carpets rugs are used in offices, hotels, and household and in outhouse or corridors. Increase in usage of carpet rug is significant factors in growth of global carpet rug markets and expected to be more inclined in forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis-

• During COVID-19, many industries were suffering from economic crises; spread of corona virus diseases has daunting effect on global carpet rugs market.

• To control spread of Wuhan virus, Nation-wide lockdown was imposed by government resulted in huge disruption in supply chain of raw material and disordering of production cycle of global carpet rugs market. Restraints imposed by government on hotels, restaurant and office led to great down fall in demand of carpet rugs.

• Due to COVID-19 pandemic Outbreak restraints were imposed on supermarket, hypermarket and brand stores which led to huge disruption in distribution channel, E-commerce have played a significant role in uplifting supply chain and distribution channel. As peoples are started avoiding instore purchases due to fear of spread of corona virus diseases.

Top Impacting Factors-

• Carpet rugs market is expected to be significant growth in forecast period, as use of carpets rugs is increasing in last few years. Nowadays, carpets are used at multiple places such as hotels, restaurant, household, and offices, as it adds style to floor and offer aesthetic looks. Increase in use of carpets rugs at multiple places is Key diver in growth of global carpet market.

• Key players are highly investing on innovation of products and engaged in R&D process to offer better and improvised products to its consumers and to compete with competitors and rival products. With the changing life style of people and adoption of organic and eco-friendly product among consumers, key manufactures introduced new and eco-friendly carpets with catering to demand of customers. Eco friendly carpet rugs are 100% recyclable and organic rugs are 100% natural in nature. Innovation in carpet rugs are key factor in growth of global carpet market.

• In last few years, there is significant growth in construction industries, as many new commercial and residential projects are started by builders. Rise in construction industries is creating a new demand of carpets rugs, as carpet rugs are mainly used as a primary elements in designing floors. Different types of carpet rugs are used for different places such as bedroom carpet rugs, living rooms carpet rugs and office carpet rugs. Many types of carpet rugs are designed and available in market such as wool rugs and silk rugs. Rise in construction industries and variety in carpet rungs is a prominent factor in growth of global carpet market

Market Trends-

Rise in use of carpet rugs in interior designing.

• Carpet rugs are majorly used by interiors designers as basic covering of floor, rugs are key element in adding beauty to floors and generating thermal insulation to floors. It act as protective layer during winters and defend feet from cold tiles. Carpet rugs are used to enhance ambience of room and carpet rugs are exclusively designed by the artist for their premium customers to make a perfect combination of floors with whole interior. Carpet rugs are gaining great prominence in world of interior designing. Wide use of carpet in interior designing is significant factors in growth of global rugs market.

Rise in trend of eco-friendly and organic carpet rugs.

• Now day’s peoples are more concerned about environmental factors and started adopting eco-friendly carpet rungs to enhance appearance of interior at homes and commercial places. Eco-friendly carpets rugs are made up of natural rubbers and non-toxic pads. Natural rubbers are extracted from trees and rugs are free from adhesives which release harmful chemicals. Organic rugs are also made up of natural rubbers and pads are made up of jute plants fibre which is 100% natural and organic in nature. Rise in trends of eco-friendly and organic carpet rugs are major factor in growth of global rugs market.

Key Benefits of Report-

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the carpet rugs Industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the carpet rugs market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight carpet rugs market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed carpet rugs market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions Answered in the Report –

• Who are the leading market players active in the carpet rugs market?

• What current trends will influence the market in the next few years?

• What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

• What future projections would help in taking further strategic steps?

• What is the carpet rugs market prediction in the future?

• Which will be the niches at which players profiling with recent advancements should set a presence?

• What are the current trends and predicted trends?

Carpet Rugs Market Report Highlights

By Products Type

• Woven

• Tufted

• Knotted

• Needle-Punched

• Flat-Weave

• Hooked

• Other

By Price Point

• Premium

• Medium

• Economy

By Application

• Household

• Commercial

• Others

By Distribution Channel

• B2b

• B2C

• Online

By Region

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Key Market Players

Tarkett AG., Tai Ping Carpets International Ltd., The Dixie Group Inc., Interface Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Oriental Weavers Carpets Co., Inter Ikea Systems B.V., Mohawk Industries Inc., Milliken & Co., Victoria Plc

