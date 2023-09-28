Rising Awareness of Hair Care the Demand of Hair Brush Market is Anticipated to Reach at a US$ 8.3 Billion by 2033
FMI Logo
Millennials driving robust hair brush demand in the US, fueled by growing hair health awareness.NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- By 2023, the hair brush market size is projected to reach a value of US$ 4.2 billion. It is predicted to exhibit a consistent CAGR of 7.0% from 2023 to 2033. By 2033, the market for hair brushes will probably be worth about US$ 8.3 billion. A total financial potential of US$ 4.1 billion is anticipated over the assessment period.
In various Asia Pacific countries, including India, Japan, China, and South Korea, there is an expected increase in consumer focus on maintaining healthy hair, driven by factors like the influence of social media, a strong desire for well-groomed looks, and heightened awareness of haircare.
Millennial consumers in Asia Pacific are poised to invest significantly in premium haircare products, with a particular emphasis on high-quality hair brushes designed to be gentle, minimize breakage, and evenly distribute natural oils.
Hence, it is anticipated that leading manufacturers in the area will likely provide hair brushes for particular hair types such as fine, straight, or curly. To appeal to young people, they might also add cutting-edge characteristics such as heat-resistant and anti-static bristles.
Request a Sample of this Report to Understand the Key Dynamics of the Evolving Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-17931
Tangle Teezer, known for its multitasking features, foldable design, and a vibrant color range, was first introduced on Nykaa in February 2020. With influencer marketing driving its global popularity, it's a favorite among millennials, available in attractive colors like rose gold and unicorn.
Until 2033, North America is set to embrace new hair and personal grooming trends, with people of all ages trying out modern hairstyles like braids, curls, and straightening techniques.
Anticipated demand growth is driven by the desire to emulate celebrities and beauty influencers, leading to an expected surge in hair care product purchases, including a variety of brushes designed for detangling, smoothing, volumizing, and more, with renowned manufacturers likely to introduce such products.
In September 2023, Olivia Garden introduced the Barber Wave Collection, a set of five cutting-edge brushes designed specifically for barbers, with a focus on sustainability, as three out of the five brushes feature bodies crafted entirely from post-consumer plastic.
Key Takeaways from Hair Brush Market Study-
The global hair brush industry showcased a decent CAGR of 5% in the historical period between 2018 and 2022.
The United States is likely to establish a clear-cut revenue chance of US$ 703.9 million in the forecast period.
The United Kingdom grew at an average CAGR of 9% in the historical period.
Japan is estimated to formulate a definite financial opening worth US$ 488.7 million in the review period.
In terms of product, the round brush segment is expected to showcase a CAGR of 8% in the forecast period.
Based on material, the organic segment expanded at a CAGR of 2% in the historical period.
Request for our Comprehensive Research Methodology to Understand the Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-17931
Competitive Landscape
Some companies in the hair brush industry are innovating with unique brush shapes tailored to specific hair types and styling needs, while others are incorporating advanced bristle materials and ergonomic handles to attract a broader customer base.
To cultivate customer loyalty and establish a strong reputation, these companies prioritize creating durable, high-quality brushes through the use of premium materials, rigorous quality control processes, and extended guarantees or warranties when necessary.
Top manufacturers can tap into the millennial market by providing eco-friendly, sustainable hair brushes that have minimal to zero environmental impact, promoting recycling efforts and reducing packaging waste in the process.
The Key Players-
Bristle Hair Brush
Denman
Meson Pearson Conair LLC
G.B. Kent & Sons
L'Oreal Paris
Spornette
For instance,
SpeedStyle and SmoothStyle were introduced by Shark, one of the home-care brands from SharkNinja Operating LLC, in August 2023. These goods would be a popular and affordable alternative to the Dyson Airwrap. They represent the most recent addition to the brand's line of hair products using air technology.
Philips released their latest Avent Bottle Sterilizer, Hair Straightening Brush, and Beard Trimmer Series 1000 in August 2023. These goods would aid the business in diversifying the range of goods it sells under the category of personal health goods. The target market for Philips' hair straightening brush is Gen Z and millennials.
Key Segmentations-
By Product:
Round Brush
Vent Brush
Paddle Brush
Cushion Brush
Detangling Brush
Others
By Material:
Organic
Synthetic
By Application:
Personal
Professional
By End-user:
Men
Women
Children
Uncover the Potential of the Organic Cosmetics Market! Purchase now and delve into the intricacies of each segment:
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/17931
Author
Sneha Varghese (Senior Consultant, Consumer Products & Goods) has 6+ years of experience in the market research and consulting industry. She has worked on 200+ research assignments pertaining to Consumer Retail Goods.
Her work is primarily focused on facilitating strategic decisions, planning and managing cross-functional business operations, technology projects, and driving successful implementations. She has helped create insightful, relevant analysis of Food & Beverage market reports and studies that include consumer market, retail, and manufacturer research perspective. She has also been involved in several bulletins in food magazines and journals.
Explore FMI's Extensive Ongoing Coverage of Consumer Product Market Insights
DIY Haircut Kits Market Size: The DIY haircut kits market is expected to total US$ 10 billion by 2033.
Anti-pollution Hair Care Market Share: The anti-pollution hair care is expected to reach US$ 8,380.0 million by 2033.
About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.
Ankush Nikam
Future Market Insights, Inc.
+ +91 90966 84197
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube