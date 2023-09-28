Stratos Launches Grandbreaking Blockchain and Decentralized Storage Mainnets

SINGAPORE, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratos, a leading innovator in blockchain technology and decentralized infrastructure solutions, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated launch of its blockchain and decentralized storage Mainnet on September 28th, 2023. This milestone marks a significant achievement in Stratos' mission to redefine the future of data storage and Web 3.0 infrastructure.





The Stratos Mainnet is designed to revolutionize the way data is stored and transactions are executed, bringing unprecedented security, scalability, and efficiency to the blockchain industry. By seamlessly integrating blockchain technology with decentralized storage, Stratos empowers developers and businesses to build the next generation of decentralized applications (dApps) with ease. Stratos Decentralized storage is tailored for storing hot data:

whether it's videos, audio files, documents or your Decentralized Application code. Stratos is made for your everyday data, and you only pay for the resources you use.

Key Numbers About Stratos Network Testnet:

2968 wallet addresses earned rewards during Tropos Testnet

400K resource nodes created during the Tropos Incentive Testnet

40K resource nodes are online at peak time

1,000,000 STOS issued for incentive testnet rewards

The Stratos Decentralized Storage Network offers a diverse range of use cases, making it a versatile and comprehensive solution in the world of blockchain technology. From GameFi and NFT storage to enterprise data solutions, Stratos provides a fully decentralized infrastructure for various Dapps. It excels in content delivery network (CDN) acceleration, ensuring efficient data transmission for a seamless user experience. Moreover, Stratos supports video streaming and empowers decentralized applications (Dapps) with its secure and scalable environment. This innovative architecture design is at the forefront of reshaping the Web3.0 infrastructure, offering enterprise-level decentralized solutions to meet the evolving needs of the digital era.

The Stratos team is set to launch the 1 million STOS (the project's native token) developer grant offering financial and technical support for Web3 projects to build and launch on the Stratos decentralized data infrastructure network. Apply Stratos Grant here: https://forms.gle/Njnonmoq8gCFaGu57

"We are excited to introduce the Stratos Decentralized Storage Mainnet to the world," said Bin Zhu, CEO & Founder at Stratos. "Our team has worked tirelessly past 2 years to create a high-performance blockchain and fully decentralized storage solution that can empower developers and businesses to build the decentralized future they envision. We invite everyone, developers, builders and crypto enthusiasts to join the network on September 28th to witness the beginning of a new era in blockchain technology."

With the launch of Stratos mainnets, Stratos welcomes miners to participate in the network as the storage provider. Stratos Proof-of-Traffic consensus is purpose-built to reward network contributors based on their network traffic and utilization, making it a truly inclusive and incentivized network for all. Join Stratos network in shaping the solid decentralized infrastructure to provide high-performance decentralized storage services to the world.

About Stratos

Stratos is building the next-generation decentralized cloud that provides a scalable, reliable, self-balanced storage, database, and computation network all in one. Stratos strives to become the most solid cornerstone of the new era of decentralization, to power Dapps with a reliable and fully decentralized foundation. Stratos's unique Proof-of-Traffic consensus rewards network participants and contributors with network traffic.

Media Contact

Brand: Stratos

Contact: Claire Zhang

Email: Claire@thestratos.org

Website: https://www.thestratos.org/

SOURCE: Stratos