Voice over WLAN Market: Projected to Surpass US$ 76.0 Billion by 2033, Driven by Work-from-Anywhere Connectivity.
China's booming smartphone user base drives strong demand for Voice over WLAN services, promising remarkable growth ahead.NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The voice over WLAN market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, with a promising growth pattern. The market is predicted to reach a significant value of US$ 34.7 billion by 2023, demonstrating its significant growth potential. This upward trend is anticipated to continue as the market grows steadily at a rate of 8.2% over the course of the forecast period.
The voice over WLAN market is forecasted to achieve a substantial valuation of US$ 76.0 billion by 2033, underscoring its significant impact and widespread adoption across diverse industries.
In the ever-evolving telecommunications landscape, voice over WLAN has emerged as a transformative technology, revolutionizing the way people communicate across industries and geographical boundaries. Additionally, the voice over WLAN market is experiencing remarkable growth, driven by the increasing demand for seamless voice communication solutions.
Remote work's rise fuels Voice over WLAN adoption, revolutionizing voice communication with clear calls over Wi-Fi for enhanced productivity and connectivity.
Voice over WLAN is revolutionizing communication, promising a bright future as it integrates seamlessly with existing Wi-Fi, saving businesses costs.
Voice oven WLAN's capacity to deliver crystal-clear voice quality and ensure reliable voice communication in diverse settings, including indoor environments, has further cemented its position as a preferred choice among businesses.
Despite its promise, the Voice over WLAN market encounters challenges like interoperability and the need for reliable QoS with low latency and minimal jitter.
Voice over WLAN faces critical security issues, demanding technical prowess, industry cooperation, and R&D investments for trustworthiness.
Key Takeaways:
The market for voice over WLAN in the United States of America is expected to capture a market revenue share of US$ 11.6 billion by 2033.
The United Kingdom voice over WLAN industry is anticipated to move forward at a rate of 6.6% from 2023 to 2033.
By 2033, the market for voice over WLAN in China is to hold a US$ 17.8 billion share on a global level.
Based on the solution, the services sub-segment is likely to be the prominent one, securing an 8.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.
The security and emergency alarms sub-segment, by application, is predicted to move forward at 8.0% CAGR over the forecast period.
How is the Competition Structured in the Voice over WLAN Industry?
The competition in the voice over WLAN (VoWLAN) industry is structured around a dynamic landscape with multiple players vying for market share. Moreover, established telecommunication companies, technology vendors, and service providers compete to offer a diverse range of VoWLAN solutions tailored to various industries and customer needs.
The emerging start-ups and innovative players introduce novel VoWLAN technologies, further intensifying the competition. Differentiation through advanced features, superior voice quality, seamless integration, comprehensive support services, and adherence to stringent security measures become crucial for companies to gain a competitive edge in this significantly evolving market.
The Voice oven WLAN industry is poised for continuous growth and heightened competition as the demand for seamless wireless voice communication rises across sectors.
Key Players :
Cisco Systems Inc
Aruba Networks Inc
Zebra Technologies Corporation
Ruckus Networks
Aerohive Networks
Extreme Networks
Huawei Technologies
Avaya Inc
Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise
Dell Inc.
Recent Developments in the Market:
Huawei introduced VoWIFI calling for Indian users in April 2020, granting common subscribers access to IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) networks.
Airtel launched its Voice over WI-FI services, known as Airtel Wi-Fi calling, in December 2019, aimed at enhancing voice call quality and providing an improved indoor calling experience for Airtel smartphone customers.
NETMARKS, Japan's prominent network systems integrator, partnered with Colubris Networks (USA) to distribute WLAN systems, strengthening its leading position in voice over WLAN in Japan. Such strategic collaborations drive growth in the voice over WLAN market.
In India, government initiatives like Digital India aim to expand Wi-Fi networks nationwide, fostering increased demand for voice over WLAN systems.
Key Segmentations:
By Solution:
Hardware
Service
By Application:
Unified Communication and Collaboration
Security and Emergency Alarms
Other - Price Making, Shipment Tracking, and Inventory Management
By End User:
Residential and SOHO-Small Office House Office
Commerical
Healthcare
Public Sector & Government Offices
Retail Facilities & Warehouses
Education
Manufacturing & Distribution
Logistics & Transportation
Hospitality
Others - BFSI, IT & Telecom
Author By:
Sudip Saha is the managing director and co-founder at Future Market Insights, an award-winning market research and consulting firm. Sudip is committed to shaping the market research industry with credible solutions and constantly makes a buzz in the media with his thought leadership. His vast experience in market research and project management across verticals in APAC, EMEA, and the Americas reflects his growth-oriented approach to clients.
He is a strong believer and proponent of innovation-based solutions, emphasizing customized solutions to meet one client's requirements at a time. His foresightedness and visionary approach recently got him recognized as the ‘Global Icon in Business Consulting’ at the ET Inspiring Leaders Awards 2022.
