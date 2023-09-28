Frozen Bakery Products Market will increase from its value of $49,118 Million in 2025 ; at steady CAGR of 4.2%

Frozen Bakery Products Market

Growing demand for frozen food worldwide as they are nutritionally rich and have longer shelf life, rise in preference for convenience food products

The frozen bakery product manufacturers and research institutions are investing heavily for R&D to introduce new products that cater to the varying needs and requirements of its target customers.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frozen Bakery Products Market by Product (Breads, Pizza Crust, Cakes & Pastries, Waffles, Donuts, and Cookies), Source (Corn, Wheat, Barley, and Rye), End Use (Retail, Food Service Industry, and Food Processing Industry), and Distribution Channel (Artisan Baker, Retail, Catering, and Online Channel): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

The global frozen bakery products market size was valued at $33,870 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $49,118 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2018 to 2025. In 2017, the North America sector accounted for nearly 31.34% of the frozen bakery products market share.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 & 𝐓𝐎𝐂: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5179

The global frozen bakery products market is segmented into product type, source, end use, distribution channel, and region. Based on product type, the market is divided into breads, pizza crust, cakes and pastries, waffles, donuts, and cookies. The bread segment accounts for the highest market share attributable to increase in consumption of frozen breads in UK, Germany, and France. Some of the key players in the market focus on introducing innovative bakery products that cater to the requirement of its target customers. In terms of source, barley and rye account for highest market share due to increase in demand for raw material among the manufacturers.

Rise in demand for frozen food as they are nutritionally rich and have longer shelf life, increased preference for convenience food products, demand for European bakery products in the Asia Pacific region, growing number of high-end bakery shops in developed countries, and heavy investment in R&D activities to introduce new products drive the growth of the market. However, high operating cost for frozen food products in cold chain process and low water activity and low pH value in frozen bakery products which suggest high possibility of growth of microorganisms in them restrain the growth of the market.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5179

Frozen food products is one of the largest segments in global food industry. However, in the flow of cold chain for these kinds of products, it incurs higher profit margins from some of the key participants in the supply chain. This includes maintenance cost, transportation cost, infrastructure, and machineries. Thus, this have an adverse effect on the overall price of frozen products which eventually affects the overall volume sales for the product. This in turn restricts the frozen bakery products market growth.

Over the years, there has been a rise in number of workforces in various demographic segments. There has been a gradual adoption of work lifestyle among women. As a result, majority of consumers around the world especially in the developed countries, seek food products that can be prepared easily. Owing to which, various convenient food products witness a significant demand over the past couple of years. This is expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Among product types, the breads segment grabbed more than one-third of the market share in 2017 and would maintain its revenue lead through 2025. This is due to the large-scale application of breads in various food service industry as well as retail sectors. However, the waffles segment would grow at the highest CAGR of 5.4% from 2018 to 2025.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Leading market players analyzed in the research include General Mills (Pillsburry), Aryzta AG, Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V., Europastry, S.A., Lantmannen Unibake International, Associated British Foods plc, Flower Foods Inc., TreeHouse Foods, Inc., Dawn Foods Products Inc., and Vandemoortele NV. These market players have adopted various strategies including collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, expansions, and others to gain a strong position in the industry.

𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5179

Among product types, the breads segment grabbed more than one-third of the market share in 2017 and would maintain its revenue lead through 2025. This is due to the large-scale application of breads in various food service industry as well as retail sectors. However, the waffles segment would grow at the highest CAGR of 5.4% from 2018 to 2025.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

The report provides an extensive frozen bakery products market analysis of the current and emerging market trends and opportunities.

The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations that help evaluate the prevailing market opportunities.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

An extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Refrigerated Snacks Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/refrigerated-snacks-market-A14320

Frozen Bakery Products Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/frozen-bakery-products-market

Fermented Milk Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fermented-milk-market-A05952

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.