PRESS RELEASE: Manono and Apolima light up with community-led solar initiative.

We know communities thrive when they take the lead in identifying and addressing their own challenges. In this spirit, Australia is pleased to support Manono Tai and Apolima Tai as they illuminate their path towards resilience.

The Australian High Commission provided support through its Direct Aid Program (DAP) for a solar light project for both islands. This project involved the installation of 45 solar lights around Manono Tai including key wharf and island entry points, as well as 5 solar lights around Apolima Tai.

The benefits of this community-led project are three-fold: a sustainable source of light that draws on renewable energy, increased visibility and safety for community members travelling in low light hours, and a reliable source of light during natural disasters and emergencies.

Her Excellency Emily Luck, Australia’s High Commissioner to Samoa, travelled to both islands together with the district’s representative to parliament and current Deputy Speaker of the House, Auuapaau Mulipola Aloitafua, to launch the project.

In her remarks, Ms Luck recognised climate change as our greatest existential threat and highlighted the importance of working together in our shared pursuit of strengthening climate and disaster resilience. She also congratulated the communities for their hard work to bring their initiative to fruition.

“In the heart of these communities lie the spirit of innovation and resilience. Manono and Apolima are demonstrating what can be achieved when communities come together to forge their path. Australia is proud to support your communities, journeying together with the people of Samoa to build strong and resilient societies,” said Ms Luck.

Member of Parliament Auuapaau thanked the Australian Government for providing support to his district.

“This project is a shining example of our communities’ unity and determination. Australia’s support amplifies our efforts, fostering a brighter, safer, and more resilient future for us all,” said Auuapaau.

Background Information

DAP is a small grants program funded from Australia’s aid budget. Informed by DAP guidelines, the Australian High Commission works with local communities on projects that reduce poverty and achieve sustainable development consistent with Australia’s national interest.

DAP has a long and proud history of supporting community projects and initiatives in Samoa that covers a range of sectors such as education, health, water and sanitation, environmental protection, women’s empowerment and gender equality, supporting people with disabilities, economic livelihoods, food security and human rights.