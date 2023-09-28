Visual Integrity Unveils PDF2APP: Revolutionary New Vector Clipboard App Unlocks PDF Graphics for Object and Text Edits

PDF2APP is a revolutionary new tool for selecting graphics from a PDF file and pasting them in Office, CAD and Visio as fully editable graphics. With PDF2APP, you can select a PDF report graphic and then paste it in PowerPoint - Change everything! Colors, line widths, layers, scale and rotation. Visual Integrity Logo

Use PDF2APP to select part or all of a PDF drawing and then modify the pasted objects, attributes, and text in Office, Visio, CAD, and more.

PDF2APP is a revolutionary tool that unlocks the full potential of PDF content, a true breakthrough for editing PDF graphics via the copy-paste clipboard - something second nature to all PC users.” — Jean Haney, CEO of Visual Integrity

PORTLAND, MAINE, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Visual Integrity , a leading software solutions provider specializing in PDF and document conversion technology, proudly announces the launch of PDF2APP . This groundbreaking tool empowers businesses to seamlessly convert PDFs on screen into editable graphics using familiar copy-and-paste commands.In a world where information accessibility and user engagement are paramount, PDF2APP emerges as a game-changer. Leveraging proven, cutting-edge technology, this innovative software program enables organizations to use selections from PDF drawings and diagrams in their everyday applications. It's a streamlined and engaging way to repurpose PDF drawings, graphs, charts, line art, and other types of visual content. PDF2APP takes a giant leap beyond the familiar Windows Snipping Tool, which can only produce bitmap images. It transports all objects, text, and attributes on the clipboard. The user can change all elements of the pasted graphic, including color, line weight, text, scale, and position. It’s ideal for Visio, CAD programs, and Microsoft Office apps like Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook.Key Features of PDF2App:Effortless PDF Conversion: PDF2App simplifies the conversion of PDF files into vector formats by using the familiar Windows clipboard copy-and-paste commands.Interactive Elements: Different from most PDF conversion tools, PDF2APP enables the user to select just what they want from a PDF on the screen to paste directly into their Windows application, which improves workflow, ensures accuracy, reduces clean-up time, and enhances user engagement.Cross-Platform Compatibility: PDF2APP for Windows generates industry-standard formats supported by Windows, Mac, and Linux systems.Customization: PDF2APP is built with the Visual Integrity PDF SDK, as are all the company’s end-user products. Developers can use the PDF API to add PDF import/edit, PDF creation, and Copy and Paste features to their applications.Real-time Updates: PDF2APP subscribers can immediately access all updates, upgrades, and new versions upon release.PDF2App is an indispensable tool across various industries, including education, publishing, marketing, healthcare, and more. Whether you want to convert training materials into interactive e-learning apps, transform product catalogs into immersive shopping experiences, or create engaging interactive brochures, PDF2APP offers endless possibilities for repurposing PDF content for publishing and the Web."Visual Integrity is proud to introduce PDF2APP, which redefines how businesses and developers interact with the graphics content in their PDF files," said Jean Haney, CEO of Visual Integrity. "This revolutionary tool empowers organizations to unlock the full potential of their PDF content, a true breakthrough for accessing and editing PDF graphics via the copy-paste clipboard, which is second nature to all computer users."To learn more about PDF2APP and how it can transform your work with PDF documents, visit the Visual Integrity website. To learn more about the difference between vector and raster graphics, read " The Difference Between Vector and Raster PDF Files ".About Visual Integrity:Visual Integrity is a leading software solutions provider with a mission to empower organizations to harness the power of their digital content. With over three decades of experience in document conversion technology, Visual Integrity delivers innovative software tools that streamline workflows, enhance user experiences, and drive business growth.

PDF2APP Vector Copy and Paste - See the types of drawings that can be pasted and edited in PowerPoint, Visio, Cricut, CAD and Word.