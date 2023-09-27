RHODE ISLAND, September 27 - MEDIA ADVISORY

RIEMA to Host Blood Drive and Car Seat Checks

In support of National Preparedness Month, The Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency in partnership with the Rhode Island Blood Center will host a "Preparedness Month Blood Drive." This public event will include the Blood Center Donation Vehicle, a Child Car Seat Check station, preparedness and educational material and a special visit from the Animal-Assisted Crisis Response Team.

What: Preparedness Month Blood Drive

Who: Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency and the Rhode Island Blood Center

Scheduled Participants Department of Children, Youth & Family, Scituate Community Emergency Response Team, Department of Transportation, The Office of Healthy Aging – The Point, United Way 2-1-1, Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities & Hospitals, Hope Animal Assisted Crisis Response, RI Red Cross, Department of Environmental Management Emergency Response and Law Enforcement, Department of Health, RI Commerce, FEMA and Safe Kids RI.

When: September 28, 2023 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Where: The Warwick Mall 400 Bald Hill Rd, Warwick, RI (Parking Lot Behind Target)

Contact: Armand Randolph (RIEMA) (401) 641 – 8269 / Cell