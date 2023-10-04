Laura Burkemper Partners with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author "Empathy and Understanding in Business"

Laura Burkemper

ST. LOUIS , MO, USA, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Known for her expertise in scaling businesses and brands, respected CEO of Scaleblazer™ Laura Burkemper joins forces with SuccessBooks® and negotiation expert and author Chris Voss to co-author the much-anticipated book, "Empathy and Understanding in Business."

On track to make significant impact on the literary landscape, "Empathy and Understanding in Business" has a scheduled release date set for the end of 2023. The book promises to challenge conventional business literature by highlighting the pivotal roles of empathy, emotional intelligence, and human connection in fostering prosperous and sustainable enterprises.

Their collaboration enhances the book’s value to readers by offering a more comprehensive and practical view of the subject matter.

In this book, Burkemper, known for bringing her startup to grownup™ expertise, shares how to build a powerful business and brand. Starting with empathy and understanding to achieve clarity, she highlights real-world examples. “After developing a process that achieved outsized returns more than a decade ago, it has been refined into a comprehensive system that could be applied in other companies. From idea to exit™ our mission is to assist CEOs, entrepreneurs, and corporate innovators in positioning their companies and brands for greater investment, scale, and sale.”

As a trusted partner, much like a caddie is to pro-golfers, Burkemper empowers companies, brands, and individuals to scale to new heights. One such example highlighted in the book is Intecrowd, a boutique Workday services partner backed by the support of renowned European and PGA professional golfer Rory Mcllroy. By successfully partnering with Intecrowd’s leadership team, Burkemper and her team created a compelling and influential global brand image. The result – Intecrowd doubled its sales and workforce within the year.

As the CEO of Scaleblazer™ Burkemper empowers companies, brands, and individuals to achieve remarkable expansion through her Scaleblazer™ methodology. Laura's philosophy centers around clarifying the mission to maximize the margin, leading to extraordinary results for clients.

Her guidance spans diverse industries, ranging from tech to consumer products and professional sports to beverage industry giants along with over 1000 startups on their journey to becoming recognized brands. Collaborations with industry giants and government game-changers has led to a tangible path to transition breakthrough ideas into real-world impact.

Burkemper has held leadership positions at three of the world’s largest start-ups-turned-grown-ups — The Coca-Cola Company, McDonald’s Corporation, and Express Scripts. In these pivotal roles, she has consistently elevated organizational performance, achieved remarkable success in product-market fit, and fostered an entrepreneurial mindset. Applying the ideas of

Burkemper’s academic achievements include an MBA in International Business from Saint Louis University, where she has been a Senior Adjunct Professor since 2010. She specializes in teaching graduate-level entrepreneurship courses, receiving accolades from U.S. News & World Report, ranking the program 12th out of over 2,600 programs in the 2023-24 academic year. Additionally, Laura holds a certificate in Negotiation Mastery from Harvard Business School Online, equipping her with the skills to maximize value creation during M&A transactions.

Burkemper's expertise has earned recognition from esteemed media outlets including CNBC, INC, Shareholder Magazine, The Business Journal, Entrepreneur Quarterly, and National Public Radio, among others. She is a featured speaker covering an array of topics such as investable storytelling, idea leadership, negotiation to improve outcomes, corporate innovation, building brand capital, and strategies for remaining relevant in the marketplace.

Overall, Burkemper is dedicated to fostering the growth of individuals, businesses, and the entrepreneurial mindset.

To unleash the power of Scaleblazer™ and accelerate your journey to success, please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/lauraburkemper