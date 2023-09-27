VIDEO: Capito Urges Better Utilization of Government Buildings from Federal Agencies, Workforce

Click here to watch Ranking Member Capito’s questions.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, participated in a full committee hearing on federal building usage with witnesses from the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) and the General Services Administration (GSA).

HIGHLIGHTS:

ON NEED TO HAVE A STANDARD UTILIZATION BENCHMARK FOR BUILDINGS: “So you're saying you're looking at standard utilization before you make these investments in these buildings…Mr. Marroni, without a standard utilization benchmark do you have concerns that investment decisions are being made with incomplete information? I mean, what I'm understanding is these agencies don't have standardized utilization benchmarks. I mean, are they all over the place? Do some have them, some don't?”

ON URGING AGENCIES TO BETTER UTILIZE FEDERAL BUILDINGS:

RANKING MEMBER CAPITO: "Then you have the situation where people are coming in two days every two weeks for four hours a day. Shouldn't they be shared space and then that cuts the space utilization. Right? Are agencies doing that?”

GAO ACTING DIRECTOR MARRONI: “Some are, some aren't.”

RANKING MEMBER CAPITO: “How do we get them all to do that?”

Click HERE to watch Ranking Member Capito’s questions.

Click HERE to watch Ranking Member Capito’s opening statement.



# # #