Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,567 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,738 in the last 365 days.

VIDEO: Capito Urges Better Utilization of Government Buildings from Federal Agencies, Workforce

Click here to watch Ranking Member Capito’s questions.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, participated in a full committee hearing on federal building usage with witnesses from the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) and the General Services Administration (GSA).

HIGHLIGHTS:

ON NEED TO HAVE A STANDARD UTILIZATION BENCHMARK FOR BUILDINGS: “So you're saying you're looking at standard utilization before you make these investments in these buildings…Mr. Marroni, without a standard utilization benchmark do you have concerns that investment decisions are being made with incomplete information? I mean, what I'm understanding is these agencies don't have standardized utilization benchmarks. I mean, are they all over the place? Do some have them, some don't?”

ON URGING AGENCIES TO BETTER UTILIZE FEDERAL BUILDINGS:

RANKING MEMBER CAPITO: "Then you have the situation where people are coming in two days every two weeks for four hours a day. Shouldn't they be shared space and then that cuts the space utilization. Right? Are agencies doing that?”

GAO ACTING DIRECTOR MARRONI: “Some are, some aren't.”

RANKING MEMBER CAPITO: “How do we get them all to do that?”

Click HERE to watch Ranking Member Capito’s questions.

Click HERE to watch Ranking Member Capito’s opening statement.
 

# # #

 

You just read:

VIDEO: Capito Urges Better Utilization of Government Buildings from Federal Agencies, Workforce

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more