Nicole Curtis of Hit TV Show Rehab Addict to Deliver Keynote Address at Self Storage Association of Michigan Conference
Nicole Curtis, star of "Rehab Addict," to Deliver Keynote Address at the Self Storage Association of Michigan Annual Conference, Nov. 16-17, 2022 in Detroit.
Nicole Curtis is an incredibly talented renovator and a passionate advocate for the preservation of our architectural heritage. We are honored to have her as our keynote speaker.”DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Self Storage Association of Michigan (SSAM) is thrilled to announce that Nicole Curtis, the beloved home renovation expert and star of the hit TV series "Rehab Addict," will be the keynote speaker at this year's highly anticipated annual conference. The event will take place November 16 and 17, 2023, at the Motor City Casino in Detroit, Michigan.
— Peter Spickenagel, SSAM 2023-24 Chairman of the Board
Nicole Curtis is a nationally recognized figure in the world of home restoration and preservation. Her passion for breathing new life into neglected properties and her commitment to revitalizing communities have earned her a dedicated following of fans and admirers. As the host of "Rehab Addict," a show that celebrates the restoration of historic homes, Nicole has become a household name for her creativity, resourcefulness, and dedication to preserving the architectural heritage of America.
Peter Spickenagel, Chairman of the Board of SSAM, expressed his excitement about having Nicole Curtis as the keynote speaker at this year's conference.
"Nicole Curtis is not only an incredibly talented renovator but also a passionate advocate for the preservation of our architectural heritage. Her work aligns perfectly with the values and goals of the Self Storage Association of Michigan. We are honored to have her as our keynote speaker, and we believe her insights and experiences will provide invaluable inspiration to our attendees. This is an event you won't want to miss."
The annual conference hosted by SSAM brings together professionals, business owners, and industry experts from the self-storage sector to exchange ideas, share best practices, and network with peers. Attendees can expect a diverse program featuring educational sessions, workshops, and networking opportunities, all designed to help participants gain a competitive edge in the rapidly evolving self-storage industry.
Nicole Curtis's keynote address promises to be a highlight of the conference, providing attendees with a unique perspective on renovation, preservation, and community engagement. Her message will resonate not only with industry professionals but also with anyone interested in the transformative power of restoration and revitalization.
Don't miss this opportunity to hear from Nicole Curtis and gain valuable insights into the world of renovation and restoration. To register for the Self Storage Association of Michigan Annual Conference and secure your spot at this inspiring event, please visit https://bitly.ws/Veei.
About Self Storage Association of Michigan (SSAM):
The Self Storage Association of Michigan is the leading organization representing the interests of the self-storage industry in Michigan. Committed to promoting the growth and success of its members, SSAM provides education, advocacy, and networking opportunities to professionals in the self-storage sector. For more information about SSAM, please visit https://www.ssamembers.org/.
Gabrielle Strubhar
Self Storage Association of Michigan
+1 517-349-3300
gstrubhar@mmhrvca.org