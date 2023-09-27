New Children's Book by MaryJo Clark, MS. Ed. Empowers Young Readers to Tackle Bullying with Compassion and Understanding
"Teacher Teacher: Problem Solving Without Bullying" hopes to teach children to tackle their problems with graceTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world where bullying remains a pervasive issue, author MaryJo Clark has crafted a poignant and enlightening children's book titled "Teacher Teacher: Problem Solving Without Bullying". This powerful 1,000-word picture book is designed to help young readers navigate the complex and challenging landscape of bullying while fostering empathy towards others' differences and emotions.
"Teacher Teacher: Problem Solving Without Bullying" tells the heartwarming story of Julie Ann and Lisa, two young girls who learn to navigate their misunderstandings with grace, compassion, and maturity. Through their journey, readers will discover that even the smallest voices have the potential to create a significant impact in the world.
MaryJo Clark, the brilliant mind behind this inspirational book, has had a deep interest in understanding children's behavior since her early babysitting days. Her fascination with children's behavior led her to a career in teaching, where she continued to explore this subject with passion and dedication. As she progressed from teaching elementary school to working with junior high and high school students, Clark developed a unique approach to problem-solving. She introduced her students to the skill of Active Listening and Congruent Sending of Messages, teaching them to communicate clearly with friends, parents, and teachers. Her innovative program has been met with great appreciation and success.
In "Teacher Teacher: Problem Solving Without Bullying", MaryJo Clark combines her years of experience and expertise to create a story that not only entertains but also educates. The book serves as a valuable resource for children, parents, and educators alike, offering insights into the importance of empathy, understanding, and effective communication when addressing the issue of bullying. These teachings are based on the theories of Dr. Carl Rogers.
This engaging and thought-provoking picture book is a must-read for anyone seeking to create a more compassionate and inclusive world. It provides young readers with the tools they need to approach bullying situations with kindness and resilience.
"Teacher Teacher: Problem Solving Without Bullying" by MaryJo Clark is available now on Amazon and other leading book retailers worldwide.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+16473309992 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube