Black Rock Coffee Bar Expands Presence in Arizona with Grand Opening of New Gilbert Location

Celebrating coffee, community and connection, the Oregon coffee chain continues its growth momentum in Arizona, which now has 35 locations in the state

Portland, Oregon, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Rock Coffee Bar is excited to introduce its latest boutique coffee bar in Gilbert, Arizona, adding to the growing list of 35 locations across the state and marking the 31st store in the greater Phoenix metro area. The new store, located at 1694 E. East Riggs Street at the intersection of Val Vista in Gilbert, is set to welcome coffee enthusiasts and embrace the vibrant local culture, when it opens on Friday, October 6, 2023.

“This expansion perfectly resonates with the heart of our brand’s three principles – coffee, community and connection,” said Mark Davis, CEO Black Rock Coffee Bar. “With its strong sense of community and appreciation for quality coffee, Gilbert is the perfect location to share our passion for exceptional coffee while making meaningful connections with every cup we serve.”

Known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks, the new Black Rock Coffee Bar store will celebrate its grand opening by offering all customers $2.00 medium drinks all day at this location as well as other specials throughout the week.

The new 2000-square-foot Black Rock Coffee Bar store showcases the boutique coffee chains’ signature industrial modern design. This design approach ensures that visitors can not only enjoy their favorite beverages but also linger, work, or socialize in a relaxed and inviting environment.

With more than 115 stores across the U.S., the popular coffee chain is set to become the go-to destination for all coffee enthusiasts seeking fast and friendly service. The skilled team of baristas at Black Rock are committed to enhancing the overall customer experience making it their mission to brighten their customers' day.

Black Rock Coffee Bar’s mission is to be a positive force in the communities it serves.

Founded in 2008 in Portland, Oregon, an area of the Pacific Northwest known for its coffee excellence, Black Rock Coffee Bar continues its rapid expansion in the West and into the Sunbelt with locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Texas and Washington. The boutique coffee chain recently was named the Fastest Growing Private Company in Oregon and SW Washington in 2021 by the Portland Business Journal. In 2023, Black Rock Coffee Bar ranked 1179th among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. Magazine’s 5000 Annual List.

The Black Rock culture prides itself on providing opportunities for young people to learn how to lead, run a business, and develop people skills.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a national boutique coffee shop that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks. Founded as a family owned and operated business in Oregon in 2008, Black Rock Coffee Bar has grown to more than 100 retail locations in seven states.

The Black Rock culture prides itself on not only being a positive force for the communities it serves, but also the team members that fuel their locations day in and day out. An important aspect of their team mission is to recognize those that go above and beyond by displaying the 4G’s of Black Rock - grit, growth, gratitude, and grace.

