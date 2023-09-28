If you are a Navy Veteran who has mesothelioma or asbestos lung cancer in Minnesota, please make compensation a top priority and call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 866-714-6466.” — Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center

The Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "If you are a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in Minnesota or their family member, please make financial compensation a top priority and call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 866-714-6466. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer compensation experts and he consistently gets superior compensation results for his clients."

Financial compensation for a Navy Veteran-Veteran with mesothelioma in Minnesota might exceed a million dollars. Financial compensation for Navy Veteran-Veteran with asbestos exposure lung cancer might exceed $100,000 as attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste is always happy to discuss at 866-714-6466."

In addition to immediate access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to discuss financial compensation for mesothelioma and or asbestos exposure lung cancer the Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center now offers direct access to one of the nation's top VA Benefits specialists who might be able to produce additional long-term compensation for a Navy Veteran-Veteran with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer. For additional information, a Navy Veteran-Veteran with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer please call 866-714-6466 anytime.



Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Minnesota or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

*“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred. This is incredibly important information.

*“Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

*“Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

*“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?



"Important Note—–If your loved one died of confirmed mesothelioma in Minnesota or any other state within the last two years and the compensation process was never begun because of Covid or other reasons-please call us at 866-714-6466."

The Mesothelioma Victims Center will soon be endorsing other incredibly qualified attorneys who specialize in mesothelioma-asbestos exposure lung cancer compensation in a few other states-to ensure people in these states have on the spot access to top local legal experts.

In the meantime, if a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in the nation-or their family members would like some suggestions as to what lawyer-law firm to call-please call us anytime at 866-714-6466. It would be an honor to help."