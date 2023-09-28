Sarah Saturday (AKA Gardening, Not Architecture) brings Voyage: A Live Visual Album to Historic Candoro Marble Building
Distinguished by innovation, ['Voyage' is] seamlessly integrated with a 40-minute live theatrical performance, elevating the auditory and visual experience into an unparalleled artistic revelry.”KNOXVILLE, TENN., UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday, October 6, 2023, Tri-Star Arts will present 'ONE NIGHT ONLY' featuring a performance by Nashville-based interdisciplinary artist Sarah Saturday, also known as Gardening, Not Architecture. The event will take place at the historic Candoro Marble Building and will showcase Sarah's latest multimedia piece, titled Voyage. The event is scheduled to run from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and will also feature an art installation by Wesley Roden (Knoxville, TN, USA). (Gardening, Not Architecture performance begins at 7:00 p.m., both artists in attendance). The address is 4450 Candora Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37920 and admission is free of charge.
Sarah Saturday, the creative force behind Gardening, Not Architecture, has released her new multimedia project titled Voyage. This project includes original songs, produced by Boom Forest, that are performed live with backing tracks. The project also features short films directed by Sarah's long-time collaborator, Dycee Wildman, dance pieces choreographed by Joi Ware, audio sampling, and spoken word, further enhancing the overall artistic experience. With the Voyage performance, Saturday aims to create a safe and vulnerable space for audiences to explore their emotions. “The work of building a peaceful world around us begins within ourselves,” explains Saturday. The stage play delves into our complex relationship with our inner voices, both positive and negative, and the journey we must endure to meet and understand those parts of ourselves to find inner peace. The musical-theatrical performance piece premiered at Darkhorse Theatre in Nashville, TN from August 3-5, 2023 alongside the release of the accompanying soundtrack album. LISTEN TO 'VOYAGE: A LIVE VISUAL ALBUM' HERE.
Widely recognized for her captivating performances, Saturday has gained accolades for her work, including an Individual Artist Fellowship from the Tennessee Arts Commission (FY2024). Her prolific output since 2007 includes numerous albums, singles, remixes, videos, and films. Sarah has also contributed her talents to film and TV scores, such as the feature film, Superpowerless. With over 200 shows under her belt across the U.S. and Canada, Saturday is proud to present her latest 40-minute live theatrical performance piece, Voyage, and it promises to be a truly immersive and unforgettable experience.
'Voyage' will be performed LIVE at the Candoro Marble Building in Knoxville, TN on October 6, 2023. | FREE ADMISSION.
LISTEN TO 'VOYAGE: A LIVE VISUAL ALBUM' on your favorite streaming platform now and visit www.sarahsaturday.com for more information.
