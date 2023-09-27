- Docket Number:
- FDA-2010-D-0133
- Issued by:
-
Guidance Issuing Office
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research
This guidance is intended to assist sponsors planning to conduct studies to assess the influence of renal impairment on the pharmacokinetics of an investigational drug. It provides recommendations on when studies should be conducted to assess the influence of renal impairment on the pharmacokinetics of an investigational drug, the design of such studies, and how such studies should be carried out.
Submit Comments
You can submit online or written comments on any guidance at any time (see 21 CFR 10.115(g)(5))
If unable to submit comments online, please mail written comments to:
Dockets Management
Food and Drug Administration
5630 Fishers Lane, Rm 1061
Rockville, MD 20852
All written comments should be identified with this document's docket number: FDA-2010-D-0133 .