Nick Good featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX network affiliates around the country as a guest on Times Square Today

Founder of The Good Home Team and author of the best-selling book, Six-Figure Agent Nick Good featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founder of The Good Home Team, Co-Host on The Only Real Estate Podcast Worth Listening To, and Author of the best-selling book, Six-Figure Agent, Nick Good was recently a featured guest on Times Square Today. The show, which was filmed in New York City overlooking Times Square by an Emmy Award winning crew, included guests from around the country who shared their expertise and stories of their success.

Good entered the real estate industry in 2005, has sold over 3,000 properties and has earned well over $6,000,000 in Commissions.

The Good Home Team has won the coveted Real Estate Team of The Year by Real Producers Magazine & numerous other real estate awards. Nick can be seen on the national stage speaking at real estate events regularly. He is a trusted source for delivering inspirational and educational insights about team culture, leadership, and real estate marketing.

Good’s passion for helping others continues to drive him in his professional career, and he is committed to taking the real estate industry to the next level and inspiring others to achieve their financial dreams through an easy-to-follow blueprint that can guarantee an agent to make six figures.

"We are thrilled to bring 'Times Square Today' to audiences nationwide," said Zack Viscomi, the show's host, “entrepreneurs and their stories of success inspire me, and I hope to bring their stories to the forefront of conversation so that it can inspire others as well.”

Times Square Today features premiere business experts whose interviews are focused on topics related to their respective industries, and their success in that industry. Times Square Today provides valuable information for today’s business-driven world.

