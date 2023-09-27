Tony J. Selimi featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX network affiliates around the country as a guest on Times Square Today

Renowned TEDx speaker and #1 Best-selling author Tony Jeton Selimi featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned TEDx speaker and #1 Best-selling author Tony J. Selimi, was recently a featured guest on Times Square Today. The show, which was filmed in New York City overlooking Times Square by an Emmy Award winning crew, included guests from around the country who shared their expertise and stories of their success.

Selimi holds an Electrical and Electronic Engineering with Management and Organizational Behavior Studies Degree from one of the top engineering universities in the UK and is a qualified transformational life coach recognized by several reputable institutions, including the International Coaching Federation (ICF) and the Institution of Leadership and Management (ILM).

Over a decade, Selimi built a successful information technology career in the private and public sectors. In 2015, he founded TJS Cognition Ltd, a company dedicated to exploring, expanding, and evolving the frontiers of human awareness and potential. Tony’s mission is to inspire and teach men and women of all professions, nationalities, creeds, and colors how to become purposeful and disciplined masters of themselves and dedicated and inspired leaders and teachers of others.

With over 25 years of experience in business, personal, and professional development, Tony Selimi assists individuals from all professional backgrounds to overcome challenges, tap into their inner strength, and achieve personal, relationship, family, and professional breakthroughs and success. He has assisted businesses from all market sectors to solve business, people, process, technology, productivity, and performance-related problems and helped them achieve their most ambitious goals.

Today, he is a renowned TEDx speaker, Multi-Award-Winning and #1 Best-selling author of A

Path to Wisdom, #Loneliness, The Unfakeable Code®, A Path to Excellence, and two

forthcoming books.

Selimi is one of the world’s foremost qualified transformational life coaches and business growth experts specializing in human behavior and purposeful and authentic living, leading, and loving. He is a sought-after speaker and trainer renowned for his ability to inspire, engage, and entertain individuals and organizations, assisting them to achieve their full potential. His speaking engagements encompass grand stages like the United Nations, Rotary International, the Cranfield School of Management, international film festivals, leadership conferences, the PSA, and the London Business Show.

His wealth of knowledge and experience make him a trusted resource for individuals from all professions and businesses from all market sectors engaged in high-stress performance, productivity, and purpose missions to turn their frustrations, struggles, and problems into stepping stones to achieve personal excellence, professional growth and maximize human and business potential.

Tony is the co-creator of the Living My Illusion multi-award-winning documentary and executive producer of The Truth About Reading documentary, the creator of Into Your Divinity Documentary Series, and pioneered several trademarked methodologies in human development.

Tony's work has been widely recognized, making him the Finalist of the Great British Entrepreneur of the Year, and the Winner of, among others, the London SME Most Visionary Entrepreneur, the EXPY®, Key Person of Influence Partnership, and Corporate Coaching and Recruitment Business Coach of the Year Award. Furthermore, he is the Gold Winner of numerous recognitions, including the Literary Titan Book, USA Book, NYC Big Book, Book Excellence, Readers Favorite, and many more. For more information about Tony J. Selimi please visit authors website https://tonyselimi.com

"We are thrilled to bring 'Times Square Today' to audiences nationwide," said Zack Viscomi, the show's host, “entrepreneurs and their stories of success inspire me, and I hope to bring their stories to the forefront of conversation so that it can inspire others as well.”

Times Square Today features premiere business experts whose interviews are focused on topics related to their respective industries and their success in that industry. Times Square Today provides valuable information for today’s business-driven world.

