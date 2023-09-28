Simple Thread Expands Expertise in Energy Industry With New Director of Energy Technology

Hadi understands our utility clients’ needs because he’s lived in that world for years.” — Justin Etheredge, CEO

GLEN ALLEN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simple Thread, a leading software development company serving the energy and utility industries, is excited to have Hadi Athari, Ph.D., PE, leading its new Energy Technology Practice. As Director of Energy Technology, Hadi will propel Simple Thread's commitment to the energy and utility industry to new heights.

The Energy Technology Practice will combine Simple Thread’s deep expertise in custom software, user experience, and digital product design with Hadi’s in-depth understanding of the intricacies involved in energy production, transmission, and distribution. His team is well positioned to bridge the gap between the worlds of software development and the energy industry.

“Hadi understands our utility clients’ needs because he’s lived in that world for years,” said Simple Thread CEO Justin Etheredge. “I'm excited to see the value we are going to bring to our energy clients with this new practice. Pairing up our existing user experience, software engineering, and DevOps expertise with more deep industry knowledge is going to unlock a lot of potential for our partners. We’re excited to take this to the next level.”

The Energy Technology Practice’s primary goal is to collaborate closely with energy and utility companies, leveraging their collective expertise to craft solutions that transform the industry. Hadi’s understanding of power systems, software, and the business implications of his team’s work ensures that Simple Thread remains at the forefront of the Energy industry's digital transformation.

About Simple Thread:

At Simple Thread, we're software experts that speak utility. We understand the unique challenges that modern electric utilities face and believe that meeting those challenges will require a thoughtful digital transformation driven by human-centered design. We are a digital product agency that puts people at the forefront of everything we do, providing cutting-edge solutions to the complex needs of the industry.