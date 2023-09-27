Dr. Heidi Gregory-Mina featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX network affiliates as a guest on Times Square Today

Highly regarded business psychologist, esteemed professor, and accomplished author Dr. Heidi Gregory-Mina featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business psychologist and esteemed professor Dr. Heidi Gregory Mina, was recently a featured guest on Times Square Today. The show, which was filmed in New York City overlooking Times Square by an Emmy Award winning crew, included guests from around the country who shared their expertise and stories of success.

Dr. Gregory-Mina is a highly regarded business psychologist, esteemed professor, and accomplished author known for her ability to combine academic research with practical applications. Drawing on her extensive real-world experience, she offers her clients and readers valuable insights into the science of human behavior, empowering them to enhance their performance and achieve their objectives through workshops, seminars, consulting, and speaking engagements.

As the host of "Dr. Heidi The Business Psychologist" podcast, Dr. Gregory-Mina shares her expertise with a broad audience, exploring topics related to business psychology, leadership, and personal development. Dr. Heidi is also a co-founder of Dr. Heidi The Book Publisher, a socially responsible publishing company that produces books with a positive impact in underserved communities.

With over 20 years of experience working for nonprofits prior to entering higher education, Dr. Gregory-Mina is a multifaceted professional who brings a unique perspective to her work. Her diverse background and dedication to social responsibility are reflected in her belief in the power of education and community engagement as catalysts for positive change.

"We are thrilled to bring 'Times Square Today' to audiences nationwide," said Zack Viscomi, the show's host, “entrepreneurs and their stories of success inspire me, and I hope to bring their stories to the forefront of conversation so that it can inspire others as well.”

Times Square Today features premiere business experts whose interviews are focused on topics related to their respective industries, and their success in that industry. Times Square Today provides valuable information for today’s business-driven world.

