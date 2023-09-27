Friends of Humane Services Tijuana (FHSTJ) Unveils a Fresh New Look on Their Website with a Commitment to 100% Animal Rescue Efforts

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Friends of Humane Services Tijuana (FHSTJ), a dedicated non-profit organization experienced in supporting animal rescue & rehabilitation, spay /neuter and animal adoptions , is thrilled to announce the launch of their brand-new, redesigned website. The unveiling of the redesigned site will occur at their upcoming fundraiser / pet adoption event on October 4th, being held in partnership with Harland Brewing , located in Del Mar’s One Paseo . The revamped online platform aims to provide visitors with a user-friendly and informative experience while reaffirming FHSTJ's unwavering commitment to ensuring that donations go directly into their lifesaving animal rescue and support efforts.



Founded in 2008, FHSTJ has a long-standing and proven track record of making a real difference in the lives of animals in need. To protect donations and insure that they are used responsibly, FHSTJ does not send funds to Mexico. Instead, they directly sponsor specific events by providing funds, essential tools, resources, and a network of dedicated volunteers who touch the lives of over 3,000 dogs and cats each year through rescue, spay/neuter/veterinary care and general support, especially for animals of rescuers and people with limited resources. The organization takes pride in its hands-on approach, ensuring that every contribution has a tangible impact on the animals they serve and which is reported to donors in a biannual newsletter report.

FHSTJ's redesigned website reflects their commitment to transparency, showcasing their mission, values, and success stories. Donors and supporters can now easily navigate the website to learn more about the organization's work, the animals they've helped, and how they can contribute to this noble cause. Their YouTube channel also showcases videos of their tireless heroic efforts throughout the years.

FHSTJ remains steadfast in its promise that donations go directly to animal rescue efforts. Every dollar donated is used efficiently to provide food, spay & neuter , veterinary care, and an overall chance for a better life for animals in need. This commitment to financial responsibility has been a cornerstone of FHSTJ's work since its inception.

"We are excited to launch our redesigned website, which not only reflects our dedication to animal welfare but also provides a platform for donors to see the impact of their support firsthand," said Richard Massa, President of FHSTJ. "We want to emphasize that the generosity of our donors directly contributes to saving animals from a life of starvation, disease, pain and fear."

However, FHSTJ cannot continue this crucial work without the support of compassionate individuals and organizations. In light of this, FHSTJ earnestly appeals to the public for help. Every donation, no matter how big or small, plays a pivotal role in rescuing and rehabilitating animals in need. By becoming a donor, you become a part of FHSTJ's extended family, joining their mission to create a better world for dogs and cats in need. To learn more about Friends of Humane Services Tijuana and to make a donation to support their animal rescue efforts, please visit their newly redesigned website at www.friendsofhstj.org . Your contribution will help ensure a brighter future for countless animals in need.

About FHSTJ:

Friends of Humane Services Tijuana (FHSTJ) is a non-profit organization headquartered in San Diego, CA. dedicated to supporting animals in need in the greater San Diego-Tijuana area. Founded in 2008, FHSTJ has a proven track record of saving thousands of animals and making a lasting impact on animal welfare. With a commitment to transparency, FHSTJ ensures that donations go directly to animal rescue efforts, providing food, spay & neuter, and veterinary care to animals in need.

Media Contact :

Steven A. Esparza

Public Relations Manager

Friends of Humane Services Tijuana

Email: info@camppublicrelations.com

Phone: (619) 363-1368

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b7b8ed15-2b0a-465e-98f0-66d5bd20895f