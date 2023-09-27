Việt Nam, China intensify cooperation: Diplomats

VIETNAM, September 27 -

HÀ NỘI — Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Secretary General of the Steering Committee for Việt Nam-China Bilateral Cooperation Nguyễn Minh Vũ held talks with Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister and Secretary General of the Steering Committee for China-Việt Nam Bilateral Cooperation Nong Rong in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

At the event, both sides spoke highly of the positive development of the Việt Nam-China ties, especially after the official visit to China by Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng from October 30 to November 1, 2022.

They agreed to continue fully carrying out the perceptions reached by high-level leaders of both nations, make meticulous preparation for the 15th meeting of the Steering Committee for Việt Nam-China bilateral cooperation, and promote collaboration into a more practical fashion, with new advancement expected to be attained.

Vũ suggested both sides join hands to organise exchange and contacts at all levels, while urging China to expand the import of Vietnamese agro-aquatic products, announce the market opening for certain Vietnamese fruits soon, as well as allow the opening of Việt Nam's trade promotion offices in China.

Both nations should work together to accelerate transport infrastructure connectivity, handle bottlenecks in several projects, and speed up the implementation of the projects using non-refundable aid, he said, adding tourism cooperation, with the pilot opening of Bản Giốc-Detian Waterfalls as the highlight, should be promoted.

Nong Rong, for his part, affirmed that China attaches importance to cooperation recommendations from Việt Nam, and stands ready to coordinate with Việt Nam to enhance high-level exchanges, restore exchange and cooperation mechanisms as before COVID-19, and bolster cooperation across fields in the more specific and practical manner.

Touching on the territory and border issues, both sides concurred to strictly implement the perceptions reached by high-level leaders of the two countries, well control disagreements, and maintain peace and stability at the sea.

Vũ asked both nations to comply with international law, especially the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), fully carry out the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) (DOC), respect legitimate rights and interests of each other, and avoid unilateral actions that complicate the situation and expand disputes. — VNS