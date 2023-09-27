DEPTH OF FIELD ANNOUNCED AS OFFICIAL SELECTION AT THE GLENDALE INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

Producer Bobby Cloud - Espada PR Director John F. Uranday - Espada PR

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The award-winning indie film Depth of Field has been announced as an official selection at the Glendale International Film Festival (GIFF). This achievement is a testament to the exceptional storytelling and captivating performances that define the movie.

Depth of Field is an emotionally charged drama that follows the journey of Charles, a widower who has relinquished hope in life. However, everything changes when he crosses paths with a foster child living next door. The heartwarming narrative explores the transformative power of human connections, proving that even in the darkest moments, a glimmer of light can change everything.

Directed and written by the talented John F. Uranday, Depth of Field boasts a stellar team of co-writers and producers, including Bobby Cloud, Orlin Dobreff, Mike G, and Rafael Petardi. Notably, the film benefits from the story contributions by Jeffrey Stevens, whose creative input adds depth and nuance to the screenplay.

The cast of Depth of Field features a lineup of esteemed actors who deliver breathtaking performances. Rafael Petardi, known for his role in "Red Notice," leads the ensemble, portraying the resilient widower Charles. Joining him are Jay Acovone from "Lethal Weapon," Carrie Quinn Dolin from "Bruce Almighty," George Stroumboulopoulosfrom "Hobo With A Shotgun," Ella Thomas from "NCIS: Los Angeles," Diana Diaz from "Music," and the fantastic emerging talent of Thea Saccoliti from "Sandwich."

The Glendale International Film Festival celebrates the artistry of cinema, shining a spotlight on the magic of film, the talented artists who create them, and the cherished tradition of moviegoing. Presented and produced by Glendale Arts, GIFF has become a premier destination for filmmakers and cinephiles alike.

"We are thrilled to have 'Depth of Field' included in the official selection for the Glendale International Film Festival," said John F. Uranday, the director. "This film is a labor of love, and the recognition from such a prestigious festival is a great honor. We hope that our story resonates with audiences and ignites conversations about the power of human connection."

Film Producer Bobby Cloud added: "We are truly honored that our film has been received so well in the festival circuit. We can't wait to screen it at the Glendale International Film Festival."

The Glendale International Film Festival will take place at Laemmle Glendale, 207 North Maryland Avenue, Glendale, Ca from September 28th through October 5th.

Depth of Field will be screening on Friday, September 29th at 7:35 p.m. This exceptional film promises to engage, inspire, and leave a lasting impact on all who experience its heartfelt narrative.

Rafael Petardi is represented by Artists United Agency and Imperial Artists Agency. Jay Avocone by Ellis Talent Group, George Stroumboulopoulos William Morris Endeavor (WME) and By Sugar23, Thea Saccolitti by CESD Talent Agency. John F. Uranday and Bobby Cloud are both represented by Espada Entertainment.

For more information about Depth of Field and the Glendale International Film Festival, please visit www. GlendaleIFF.org Follow the film's journey on social media using the hashtags #DepthofFieldMovie and #GIFF2023.

About the Glendale International Film Festival

The Glendale International Film Festival (GIFF) is a celebration of the cinematic arts – spotlighting the powerful medium of film, the creative artists who make them, and the tradition of moviegoing – presented and produced by Glendale Arts. Launched in 2014, GIFF is based in Glendale, CA and has been ranked in the Top 100 Best Reviewed Festivals in the World on FilmFreeway. The eight-day festival takes place from September 28-October 5, 2023 and features in-competition screenings, Q&As, and special programs at the iconic Laemmle Theatres; a film, screenplay, and student competition and awards ceremony; and networking opportunities with industry professionals. Find out more at GlendaleIFF.org or @GlendaleIFF on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

About Glendale Arts

Glendale Arts (GA) is an award-winning 501(c)3 non-profit organization that generates opportunities throughout greater Los Angeles to showcase, promote, encourage, and engage with the arts. Founded in 2008, GA delivers dynamic arts and entertainment programming through signature programs such as the Glendale International Film Festival and Solo Fest; operates and programs ace/121 Gallery, a multidisciplinary venue in Glendale, CA; and drives engagement through its membership program, SCENE. The organization marks its 15th year of connecting artists and audiences in 2023. Find out more at GlendaleArts.org or @GlendaleArtsCA on Facebook, Instagram, and X.