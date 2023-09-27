Microcrystalline Cellulose Market: Projected Value of US$ 2.1 Billion by 2031, Fueled by a 7.0 % CAGR
Increase in adoption of cosmetics and surge in adoption in pharmaceuticals are the key factors driving demand for microcrystalline cellulose.WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global “𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐫𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐮𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭” size is slated to expand at 7% CAGR between 2023 and 2031. The market is poised to garner a revenue of US$ 2.1 Billion by the end of 2031, up from a revenue of US$ 1.2 Billion in the year 2022, backed by the consistently evolving pharmaceutical industry worldwide. For instance, India is known for its affordable vaccines and generic medications and is the largest provider of generic drugs globally. Microcrystalline cellulose is used in tablet formulations owing to its superior compressibility properties, which allow for the tablet to be compressed into the desired shape and size.
Furthermore, a detailed study of the competitive landscape of the Global Microcrystalline Cellulose (Mcc) Market has been given, presenting insights into the company profiles, financial status, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the SWOT analysis.
The competitive landscape of the Global Microcrystalline Cellulose (Mcc) Market is described in terms of the players and their statistics. For each key player, the report reveals production rates, costing, overall pricing, revenue generation, and market share within the Global Microcrystalline Cellulose (Mcc) Market.
This Report Addresses
• Market size from 2023-2031
• Expected market growth until 2031
• Forecast of how market drivers, restrains, and future opportunities will affect the market dynamics
• Segments and regions that will drive or lead market growth and why
• Comprehensive of the competitive landscape
• In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market players
𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤
According to microcrystalline cellulose market analysis, Europe accounted for the largest global microcrystalline cellulose market share in 2022. Demand for microcrystalline cellulose in the region is projected to increase at a rapid pace in the near future due to rise in usage in various applications. Germany is one of the prominent markets for microcrystalline cellulose in Europe.
As per microcrystalline cellulose market research, North America held the second largest share of the global market in 2022. Technological advancements are expected to propel the market in the region in the near future.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬
In January 2023, Asahi Kasei, a diversified Japanese multinational company, completed the construction of its second plant for Ceolus microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) at its Mizushima works in Kurashiki, Okayama, Japan. With the new facility, the company underlined its commitment to meet the substantially growing demand for its MCC.
𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐫𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐮𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞
Asahi Kasei Corporation, DuPont, Sigachi Industries Limited, DFE Pharma GmbH, Accent Microcell, Avantor, Inc., Quadra Chemicals, JRS Pharma, Huzhou City Linghu Xinwang Chemical Co., and FMC Corporation.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
Raw Material
• Wood Based
• Non Wood Based
Form
• Powder
• Liquid
Grade
• Grade 101
• Grade 200
• Grade 301
• Grade 302
• Others
Application
• Medicine
• Food Products
• Cosmetics
• Dyes and Pigments
• Others
End-use
• Pharmaceutical
• Food & Beverages
• Personal Care
• Paints & Coatings
• Others
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐫𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐮𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐞 (𝐌𝐜𝐜) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:
• What are the latest market trends and drivers shaping the Microcrystalline Cellulose (Mcc) industry?
• What is the potential market size and growth rate of the market in the forecast period?
• How will the COVID-19 pandemic impact the market in the short and long term?
• Which regions are expected to experience the highest growth in the market during the forecast period?
• What are the key challenges faced by players in the market, and what are the strategies to overcome them?
• What are the most popular product types and applications in the market?
• Who are the major competitors in the market and what are their market shares?
• What are the potential growth opportunities and threats in the market for new entrants and established players?
