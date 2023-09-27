Summer 2023 Newsletter has Arrived!

Take a look at the 2023 Summer Newsletter! Inside you can check out 2023 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally revenue figures and how they compare to other years. In addition, find information on the approaching buffer strip program deadline, the self service terminals, the DOR Audit process, and much more.

This newsletter is interactive and informative. Find out more about the topics in the newsletter and access DOR resources by clicking on the links throughout the newsletter.

Read the Summer 2023 Newsletter.