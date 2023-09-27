Green Silica Market to Exceed USD 466.9 Million by 2031, Garnering 7.4% CAGR – Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research

Rising concerns about the environment and the need for environmentally friendly materials are driving demand for green silica in the market. A cost-effective approach and a shift towards sustainability will propel market growth.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The green silica market was estimated to have acquired US$ 215.1 Million in 2020. It is anticipated to register a 7.4% CAGR from 2021 to 2031 , with a market value of US$ 466.9 million by 2031.



Increasing environmental awareness and sustainability concerns have led to the growth of the green silica market. As an alternative to traditional silica production, green silica is produced by methods that are environmentally friendly and have less of an impact on the environment.

Global warming and threats to the environment have prompted countries around the world to make significant steps toward making bio-based economies more sustainable in the market. As the global economy shifts to a biobased economy, the environment will be economically, ecologically, and environmentally responsible.

Currently, silica is replacing carbon black as a major filler in tires for developing greener tires. Silica reinforcement reduces CO2 emissions into the environment and improves fuel economy in vehicles. Research is also being conducted on bio-waste-based reinforcement fillers to further enhance the green claim.

Key Findings of Market Report

As demand for green silica in powder form grows in the automotive industry, the market is expected to see steady growth.

Due to its popularity as an extraction medium for silica, rice husk ash has become a popular source of silica extraction, thus increasing market demand for these products in the market.

Green silica demand is expected to increase with the growth of automotive tires and industrial rubbers on the market.

As paints, coatings, and inks have become more popular in various applications, green silica is becoming more widely adopted.

Consumer awareness and growing environmental conditions will lead to a growth in demand for green silica.



Trends in the Green Silica Market



Regulations and emissions standards have been tightened in many countries by governments and regulatory bodies. Due to this, industries have adopted more sustainable and clean manufacturing methods, including silica manufacturing. The environmental impact of products is becoming increasingly important to consumers. In response, the demand for environmentally friendly and eco-friendly silica products has grown in various applications has grown demand for green silica in the market.

The production of silica materials has been made more eco-friendly by several researchers. With green synthesis, nontoxic, sustainable ingredients are used in silica production to reduce the environmental impact. The ability to enhance a manufacturer's product through improved dispersion and strengthening properties is a contribution of green silica formulations.

Green silica is widely adopted in agricultural business in the market. The green silicone increases the crop's ability to tolerate stress and makes it more resilient. It helps to keep plants immune against pests and diseases that attack them. In addition to rubber products and tires, green silica is also used in toothpaste, paints and cosmetics, thus offering versatility and value to the market. Innovative and sustainable methods have been developed to produce green silica through research and development. Renewable resources are often used in these methods, energy is conserved, and waste is minimized.

Green Silica Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific has experienced a boom in the popularity of green silica. Green silica for construction activities and automotive consumption in the region has increased the demand in the market. A growing demand for paints and coatings has led to an increase in the use of green silica in these products. As harmful chemicals are increasingly regulated in industries like rubber and paint & coatings, the market prospects for green silica in Asia Pacific are expected to improve.

Due to an increase in demand for green tires in Canada and the United States, North America is expected to hold a substantial share of the market over the forecast period. Green car technologies are rapidly being adopted in the region, which will further increase the demand for green silica used in green tires.

Green Silica Market: Key Players



TMR's analysis showed that several green silica manufacturers had expanded geographically and updated their product portfolios in an attempt to gain market share. Several factors are considered to determine how key players are competing, including their strategic moves, segmental revenues, and recent developments.

Green silica manufacturers are focused on providing their clients with the most advanced technology.

Green Silica are widely used by the following companies:

Brisil

ORYZASIL

Novosilgreen

Green Silica Group

BSB Nanotechnology Joint Stock Company

Amyris, Inc.

Usher Agro Limited

Refratechnik

Agrilectric Power

Wadham Energy Limited Partnership

Key Developments in the Global Green Silica Market are

In June 2023, the Mirah Green energy company announced plans to build a $140 million silica plant on Batam Island. With the factory, Indonesian industries such as solar panels and semiconducting materials can be supported.

On July 2023, HPQ Silicon Inc., one of the leading companies in the industry of green engineering processes for producing silicon and silica materials, provided shareholders with an update on the latest development milestones for the Fumed Silica Reactor ("FSR") being led by HPQ Silica Polvere Inc., working alongside PyroGenesis Canada Inc.

Global Green Silica Market: Segmentation

Form Powder Granular Micropearl

Source Rice Husk Ash Sugarcane Bagasse Ash Bamboo Leaf Corncob Others (including Bamboo Culm and Banana Peel)

Type Highly Dispersible Silica (HDS) Easily Dispersible Silica (EDS)

Application Consumer Goods Industrial Rubber Footwear Food Products Paints, Coatings, and Inks Plastic Films Others (including Oral Care Products)

End-use Automotive Paints & Coatings Plastic & Packaging Personal Care Industrial Food & Beverages Others (including Construction and Cosmetics)



Region



North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



