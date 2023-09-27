Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market worth $26.72 Billion, Globally, by 2030 – Comprehensive Study by The Insight Partners

Global cell and gene therapy manufacturing services market is growing at a CAGR of 17.1% during 2022–2030.

Pune, India, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cell & gene therapy (CGT) programs are rapidly advancing from research & development to clinical trials and commercial approval. Establishing a robust, repeatable, and sustainable process help accelerate development, avoiding manufacturing transfer-related delays. Additionally, cell and gene therapy comprise the next generation of life-enhancing and curative therapies. With therapies experiencing new approvals, the demand for skilled professionals in cell and gene therapy manufacturing services will rise.

Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $7.58 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $26.72 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.1% during 2022–2030 according to a new report published by The Insight Partners.

The cell and gene therapy manufacturing services market growth is propelled by increase in number of approvals of cell and gene therapies and increasing popularity of outsourcing cell and gene therapy manufacturing.





Download Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00024304







Increasing Popularity of Outsourcing Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing for Global Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market Growth During 2022–2030:

Cell and gene therapy manufacturing is a complex process, which makes the proper execution and overseeing of the operation crucial. Cell and gene therapy manufacturers have a limited number of qualified personnel who know biological and process engineering. Moreover, for experienced teams, managing the attempts to reach the first clinical trial using a manual and open manufacturing method and then building a more commercially suitable process can be tricky. Therefore, these enterprises work with contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) to accelerate their clinical studies and commercialization process. CDMOs provide product development, manufacturing, clinical trial support, and commercialization services to cell and gene therapy companies on a contract basis. Partnering with a CDMO enables scalability, speed to market, access to technical expertise without overhead costs, and cost efficiencies for cell and gene therapy manufacturers.

In January 2020, Deerfield Management Company and The Discovery Labs of MLP Ventures established the Center for Breakthrough Medicines in Pennsylvania, US. This new CDMO facility would occupy more than 40% of the campus created by The Discovery Labs. In that space, the CDMO would install 10 plasmid suites, 20 viral vector suites, 36 universal cell processing suites, and 20 current good manufacturing practice (cGMP) testing, process development, and cell banking suites. Deerfield Management Company and The Discovery Labs invested US$ 1.1 billion to raise a technologically developed facility to support the manufacturing of cell and gene therapies. In April 2022, ThermoGenesis established a CDMO facility in California, US, to provide CDMO services to cell and gene therapy manufacturers, using its expertise in T-cell receptor (TCR), chimeric antigen receptor-T cell (CAR-T cell), tumor-infiltrating leukocyte (TIL), iPSC, natural killer cell (NK), and mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) manufacturing.

Outsourcing cell and gene therapy manufacturing to CDMOs proves cost-effective for manufacturers. Moreover, they gain access to the technologically advanced infrastructure and expertise of CDMOs. CDMOs employ proper, mapped processes for manufacturing cell and gene therapies. Thus, the increasing preference for outsourcing growing cell and gene therapy manufacturing to CDMOs fuels the cell and gene therapy manufacturing services market growth.





Global Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 7.58 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 26.72 Billion by 2030 Growth rate CAGR of 17.1% from 2022 to 2030 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Segments covered Type, Indication, Application, End User, and Geography Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America. Country scope Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States Report coverage Revenue forecast, Company Analysis, Industry landscape, Growth factors, and Trends





Global Cell and Gene Therapy Services Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments:

Cell and gene therapy manufacturing companies operating in the market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Merck KGaA, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, Lonza Group AG, WuXi AppTec Co Ltd; Catalent Inc, Takara Bio Inc, Nikon Corp, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp National Resilience Inc, and Oxford BioMedica Plc. These players focus on expanding and diversifying their market presence by acquiring a novel customer base and tapping prevailing business opportunities in the cell and gene therapy manufacturing services market.

Many market players are launching innovative products in the cell and gene therapy manufacturing services market with advanced features. In February 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific unveiled new integrated commercial packaging and distribution services to cell and gene therapy innovators. It is designed to seamlessly transition therapies from clinic to commercial launch for patients in the US and Europe. The Patheon Commercial Packaging Services for Cell and Gene Therapies is an end-to-end solution combining GMP storage, serialization, ultracold and cryogenic packaging, and global distribution that developers need to support their logistics strategies.

In March 2022, WuXi Advanced Therapies launched tetracycline-enabled self-silencing adenovirus (TESSA). The technology is a state-of-the-art novel process for transfection-free, scalable manufacture of adeno-associated virus (AAV) at Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) grade. Developed by OXGENE in the UK, TESSA accelerates AAV manufacturing and significantly reduces the cost of manufacturing cell and gene therapies.





Order a Copy of this Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00024304







Global Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market: Segmental Overview

The “Global Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market” is segmented based on type, indication, application, end user, and geography. Based on type, the cell and gene therapy manufacturing services market is segmented into cell therapy and gene therapy. The cell therapy segment is further bifurcated into autologous and allogeneic. The gene therapy is bifurcated into viral vectors and non-viral vectors. The cell therapy segment held a larger market share in 2022. The gene therapy segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR during 2022–2030. Based on indication, the cell and gene therapy manufacturing services market is divided into cancer, orthopedics, and others. The cancer segment held the largest share of the market in 2022 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during 2022–2030. By application, the cell and gene therapy manufacturing services market is categorized into clinical manufacturing and commercial manufacturing. The commercial manufacturing segment held a largest share of the market in 2022 and is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the market during 2022–2030. The market is categorized into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and contract research organizations (CROs) based on end user. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology segment held a larger share of the market in 2022 and is anticipated to register a higher CAGR during 2022–2030.





Go through further research published by The Insight Partners:

Cell and Gene Therapy Market - Global Analysis and Forecast to 2030

Gene Therapy Market - Global Analysis and Forecast to 2030

Gene Therapy For Rare Disease Market - Global Analysis and Forecast to 2030





About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us: