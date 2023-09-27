Surplus Real Estate Auctions from Government Agencies Nationwide on GovDeals

Auctions closing in Virginia, North Carolina, New Jersey and more

MONTGOMERY, Ala., Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GovDeals, the leading online marketplace for government agencies and educational institutions to sell surplus assets, is pleased to announce the sale of several high-value real estate auctions in September. These auctions present an opportunity for prospective buyers to acquire properties in Virginia, North Carolina, and New Jersey.



“As government agencies and investors alike continue to search for alternative ways to sell and purchase property, many are turning to alternative methods to complete those transactions,” says Mark Moritz, the east senior manager of client relationships for GovDeals. “Our platform offers a reliable solution, enabling our sellers to maximize the value of their real estate assets to fund essential government services while reaching a broad audience of motivated buyers.”

Available properties include:

North Carolina forested land - This 1.4-acre parcel, located in the Connestee Falls community, is being offered by the Transylvania County, North Carolina Real Estate Division. No deposit is required for participation. To view all auctions offered by this seller visit GovDeals. All auctions close on September 30, 2023.

Residential Land in Norfolk, VA - This 5,037 sq. ft parcel is located within the Brambleton neighborhood, roughly 2.2 miles from Downtown Norfolk. The city of Norfolk’s Real Estate Division is requiring all potential buyers to submit a refundable bid deposit of $1,500 before participating. To view all auctions offered by this seller visit GovDeals . All auctions close on October 12, 2023.

. All auctions close on October 12, 2023. Former New Jersey Emergency Medical Squad Building & Property -This one-acre property features a one-story concrete structure that previously housed the township's emergency medical group. Tabernacle Township requires all potential buyers to submit a refundable bid deposit of $1,025 before participating in the auction. To view all auctions offered by this seller visit GovDeals. All auctions close on October 12, 2023.



For a full list of available real estate auctions, please visit GovDeals.com.

