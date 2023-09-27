Franklin Energy Expands Offering with Acquisition of Evolve Technologies

CHARLESTON, SC, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AM Conservation, a subsidiary of Franklin Energy, a leading provider of energy efficiency and grid optimization solutions and products, announced today the successful acquisition of Evolve Technologies, a leading provider of innovative patented technologies and products for water and energy conservation.

“This acquisition allows us to better address market opportunities as we move into a time of accelerated electrification and innovation in saving energy and water,” said Terry Sobolewski, Franklin Energy CEO. “The combination of these businesses immediately expands our ability to simplify and scale the adoption of sustainable energy solutions.”

Based in Scottdale, AZ, Evolve has combined award-winning industrial design, product development, engineering, and manufacturing with more than 20 years of business development, product marketing, and sales expertise.

“Throughout our longstanding partnership with the Evolve team, we have always been impressed with the energy and water savings delivered by their patented products,” said John Bailes, AM Conservation President. “Now, we are thrilled to impact greater change by aligning these products within the diverse network of channels and clients we serve.”

"The Evolve team is excited about the potential of our unique technologies and product development capabilities serving as a catalyst within the growth strategy of the combined organization,” said Jeff Doss, Evolve CEO. “Our values and culture are strongly aligned with Franklin Energy and AM Conservation, and their increased resources will further our mission dedicated to delivering meaningful water, energy, and carbon footprint savings."

This acquisition will enable Franklin Energy and AM Conservation to amplify and scale the impact of Evolve's technologies and expertise, benefitting clients and customers alike.

About Franklin Energy

As a combined organization, Franklin Energy and AM Conservation deliver sustainable energy management products and solutions through a portfolio that lowers costs, reduces carbon and waste, and grows stronger communities and local economies. Franklin Energy is committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2025, protecting our communities and planet while building a brighter, more sustainable future.

About Evolve Technologies

Evolve Technologies develops innovations enabling bathers to Enjoy More and Use Less. Evolve is comprised of a talented team of developers, designers, and engineers dedicated to delivering meaningful water, energy and carbon footprint savings without requiring behavior changes or sacrifices. Its core technologies, ShowerStart ® and ShowerStart Express, conveniently save the water and energy used while waiting for the shower to become warm.

Ashley Smedema Franklin Energy (262) 999-2497 asmedema@franklinenergy.com