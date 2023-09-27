Innospec Publishes 2022 ESG Report

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innospec (NASDAQ: IOSP) today announced the publication of its 2022 ESG Report. The report provides an overview of the company’s progress and ongoing commitment to ESG and sustainability.



Key highlights from 2022 include:

Reduction in operational Greenhouse Gas emissions by 46% and water usage by 53% since our 2006 baseline year.

Renewable energy accounts for 20% of our total energy mix.

Achieved leadership score for CDP climate governance, risk management processes and emission reduction categories.

Awarded 3 rd consecutive EcoVadis Gold medal for our sustainability performance and management.

consecutive EcoVadis Gold medal for our sustainability performance and management. $695,000 total social value delivered in 2022 helping to support 160 worldwide charities and good causes local to our operations.

$195,000 raised though our Innospec Cares global charitable giving and employee volunteering program, bringing the total raised since its 2016 launch to over $1.2 million.

$315,000 raised for PenFed Foundation’s Military Heroes program during our annual Fuel Specialties and Oilfield Services charity golf tournaments. This brings the total raised since the partnership began in 2007 to over $1.8 million.

Over 4,800 compliance training and certification courses delivered to our employees.

Continued investment in infrastructure and facilities including a new Fuels Technology Center in Ellesmere Port, UK and increased production capacity for our industry-leading mild and natural surfactants at our Salisbury, US manufacturing facility.

Over $38 million spent on Research and Technology in 2022 helping to develop high-performance, sustainable solutions for our customers.

Independent assurance of the report and our sustainability program to the globally recognized AA1000 Assurance standard 2008:2018 Addendum.



Patrick S. Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are pleased to present our 24th consecutive ESG Report which highlights our 2022 performance and approach to ESG. Our ESG strategy is ultimately delivered by our people which is reflected in this year’s report. We have continued to support our customers through our ongoing investments and commitment to innovative products and global sustainability, while further strengthening our ESG performance”.

To learn more about Innospec’s approach to ESG and sustainability, please read the 2022 Innospec ESG Report by visiting https://innospecsustainability.com/.

About Innospec Inc.

Innospec Inc. is an international specialty chemicals company with approximately 2,100 employees in 22 countries. Innospec manufactures and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. The Performance Chemicals business creates innovative technology-based solutions for our customers in the Personal Care, Home Care, Agrochemical, Mining and Industrial markets. The Fuel Specialties business specializes in manufacturing and supplying fuel additives that improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance and reduce harmful emissions. Oilfield Services provides specialty chemicals to all elements of the oil and gas exploration and production industry.

