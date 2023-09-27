Kingspan Launches Sustainability Resource Center at Greenbuild 2023 International Conference and Expo

The new website educates architects, general contractors, specifiers and building owners on the built environment’s impact on the natural environment

DELAND, Fla., Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kingspan Insulated Panels North America today announces it has launched its new Sustainability Resource Center website at Greenbuild 2023 International Conference and Expo on September 27-28.



The new Sustainability Resource Center addresses sustainability in the building products industry, helping to educate industry professionals including architects, specifiers, general contractors and owners. The Sustainability Resource Center offers a range of resources developed by industry experts that address four leading environmental concerns: carbon, energy, circularity and water.

The website offers a library of educational content where users can search for content by topic (carbon, energy, circularity, water), type (case study, blog, white paper, etc.) or role (architects, contractors, general, owners). The content addresses the built industry’s impact on the environment and the role that building materials play in creating a more sustainable future.

The Sustainability Resource Center addresses the following topics and more as it relates to the four leading environmental concerns:

What is embodied carbon?

Decarbonizing manufacturing to accelerate a net zero future

What are net zero buildings?

Energy use explained

What is circularity?

Combatting climate change through circularity

Water in manufacturing

Water in operations

“Kingspan’s Sustainability Resource Center is a one-stop shop where industry professionals can expand their knowledge on the environmental impacts from the built environment,” said Brent Trenga, Director of Sustainability for Kingspan Insulated Metal Panels North America. “This is a resource that can be bookmarked and referenced at any given time. We want to make it easy for architects, contractors and building owners to arm themselves with information that will help them make sustainable choices in building material.”

The Sustainability Resource Center also addresses Kingspan’s commitment to contributing to a clean energy future, managing the Earth’s resources more responsibly and protecting the natural environment.

The built environment generates 40% of annual global CO2 emissions. Kingspan is determined to reduce its manufacturing carbon (CO2e) emissions to as close to zero as technically possible through its global sustainability initiative, Planet Passionate. The 10-year Planet Passionate sustainability program aims to have a positive impact on three global challenges: climate change, circularity and the protection of the natural world.

Through its Planet Passionate program, Kingspan has achieved a 26% reduction in absolute scope 1 and 2 emissions since 2020. In North America alone, Kingspan has implemented multiple energy saving measures, including the installation of photovoltaic (PV) roofs at its Modesto, California and DeLand, Florida plants. The onsite PV systems power roughly 60% of the electricity at the Modesto facility, and roughly 95% of the electricity at the DeLand facility. Additionally, Kingspan’s Columbus plant and offices are utilizing 100% direct renewable electricity with direct-to-grid wind power, and its plant in Langley is utilizing 100% direct renewable natural gas, sourced from both agriculture and landfill reclamation.

Kingspan’s Greenbuild 2023 booth is #1243.

To visit Kingspan’s sustainability resource center, visit https://planetpassionate.kingspanpanels.us/.

For more information on Planet Passionate, click here.

For more information on Kingspan Insulated Panels North America, visit www.kingspanpanels.us.

About Kingspan Insulated Panels – North America

Kingspan Insulated Panels – North America is a business unit of Kingspan, a global company operating in more than 80 countries, with over 200 manufacturing facilities. Kingspan Insulated Panels – North America manufactures and markets three groups of products at its U.S., Canadian and Mexican facilities: insulated metal wall and roof panel systems for commercial/industrial construction; insulated architectural panel and façade systems for design-driven projects; and controlled environment panels and doors for cold-storage and climate-controlled warehousing. In addition to its commitment to quality and innovation, the company is on the leading edge of the sustainability movement, offering best-of-class products produced in state-of-the-art, eco-friendly facilities. To learn more visit www.kingspanpanels.us

About Kingspan Group

Kingspan Group is the global leader in high-performance insulation and building envelope solutions. Kingspan’s mission is to accelerate a net zero emissions future built environment with the wellbeing of people and planet at its heart.

The Group’s five operating divisions manufacture a range of high-performance products for energy efficient, low carbon and healthy buildings, enabling savings in energy, carbon and water usage in buildings, supporting better performance and value for those who own, work and live in them.

Kingspan is dedicated to continuous innovation to drive the decarbonisation of the built environment, which is responsible for 39% of energy-related carbon emissions globally. Kingspan invests in constant innovation in advanced materials and digitalisation to solve the sustainability challenges of the future.

The Group’s ambitious 10-year Planet Passionate sustainability program aims to have a positive impact on three big global challenges: climate change, circularity and the protection of the natural world. As part of this programme, Kingspan is targeting a 90% carbon emissions reduction within its operations and a 50% reduction in the CO2 intensity of its primary supply chain partners by 2030 [1] ; alongside other ambitious goals.

The Group employs over 22,000 people globally, with over 210 manufacturing sites and a presence in over 80 countries worldwide.