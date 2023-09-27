Inverter Duty Motors Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Report and Forecast 2023-2028
Inverter Duty Motors Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 6% between 2023 and 202830 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Inverter Duty Motors Market Share, Size, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global inverter duty motors market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like construction material, standard, application, end-use, and major regions.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
• Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 6%
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents@ https://bit.ly/3RCBrea
Inverter-duty motors can be much more expensive as compared to general-purpose motors. They are intended to hold much lower speeds with no overheating, and they are efficient in tolerating higher voltage spikes without their insulations failing. The budding demand and awareness for energy-efficient motors are further expected to fuel the market demand for inverter duty motors.
Geographically, the Asia Pacific region is projected to register growth in the inverter duty motors market share due to the surging industrialisation and rapid growth in the construction industry with high investment across the region. China is holding a significant share in the market as it receives huge FDI investments along with Hong Kong and Singapore which is further boosting the worldwide market. Meanwhile, Japan and India have a rising potential because of the development of the industrial sector coupled with the surging chemical operation which is supporting the demand for the inverter duty motors market.
Inverter Duty Motors Market Definition and Major Segments
The phrase ‘inverter-duty’ denotes a motor whose speed is managed by a variable frequency drive or inverter. Though both inverter-duty motors, as well as standard motors, are likely to operate under VFDs, the major variations lie in capability and construction. They are structured to endure extra heating caused by harmonics. The shaft-mounted fans are capable of providing adequate cooling air at lower speeds than required.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents@ https://bit.ly/467kdda
Breakup of the market by construction material:
• Cast Iron
• Aluminium
• Laminated Steel
Segmentation of the inverter duty motors market by standard:
• NEMA
• IEEE
• Others
Breakup of the market by application:
• Extruders
• Pumps
• Conveyors
• Fans
• Others
Segmentation of the market by end use:
• Metal and Mining
• Chemicals and Oil and Gas
• Paper and Pulp
• Food and Beverage
• Others
Breakup of the market by region:
• North America
• Latin America
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• Middle East and Africa
Inverter Duty Motors Market Trends
The global inverter duty motors market is expected to register substantial growth during the forecast period on account of the growing investment by major players and the alternative of regular engines with inverter duty motors along with the surging need for energy-efficient motors. The primary driver of the market is the rising deployment of inverter duty motors for pump applications in the metal and mining, chemical manufacturing, and food and beverage industries. Moreover, the manufacturing industry is one of the main energy consumers globally.
A broad range of energy-saving techniques, like the usage of high-efficiency motors along with variable speed drives (VSD), and capacitor banks, to enhance the power, being proposed as motors are huge energy consumers. Features like lower waste-heat generation, better service, longer insulation, and bearing life, as well as less friction typically provide energy-efficient motors, which improves efficiency. The growing need for energy-efficient motors is therefore the major driving force behind the demand for inverter duty motors.
Prominent companies are progressively investing in the production of energy-efficient engines, which is further driving the inverter duty motors market. Based on end use, the chemical and oil and gas segment is expected to bolster the market growth of inverter duty motors. This is on account of the surging exploration and production activities in the oil and gas industry along with rising investment in petrochemical and chemical industries.
Key Market Players
The major players in the global inverter duty motors market report are
Rockwell Automation, Inc.
Regal Beloit Corporation
Nidec Motor Corporation
Havells India Ltd.
ABB Ltd.
Others.
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
Related Reports:
India Beauty and Personal Care Market: https://bit.ly/46m5ECa
Coffee Market: https://bit.ly/3LwnA5e
Logistics Market: https://bit.ly/3EPlY2q
Faucet Market: https://bit.ly/4678X0k
Mayonnaise Market: https://bit.ly/3ZqA04o
Europe Dairy Market: https://bit.ly/3EPbal0
Motor Repair and Maintenance Market: https://bit.ly/46ikEkx
United States Vinegar Market: https://bit.ly/3ESDuDi
Waterproofing Market: https://bit.ly/3Puwcue
Polyglycerol Market: https://bit.ly/3Pxvv37
About Us:
Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skilful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest, and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.
EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.
Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective, and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.
John Walker
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other