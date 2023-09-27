Mangosteen Market Size, Share, Latest Business Trends, And Qualitative Insights By 2032

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging trends and dynamics in the Mangosteen market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mangosteen, also known as the Queen of Fruits, is a purple color tropical fruit with a white fleshy pulp. It is cultivated in several Southeast Asian countries such as Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore. The fruit is a rice source of antioxidants, boosts immunity, regulates blood pressure, and anti-inflammatory properties.

Mangosteen contains disease-fighting phytochemicals and antioxidants, which makes it an ideal fruit for fresh consumption, since consumers today are more inclined toward natural and organic fruits to maintain a healthy physical body. In addition, there is a great demand for exotic fruits by consumers globally. These factors are major drivers for the growth of the mangosteen market. However, a major restraint to the market is the short shelf life of mangosteen fruit. Storage facilities and quick transportation are the factors expected to lead to increased costs for the end consumer.

Mangosteen juice is becoming a favored health drink owing to its numerous health benefits. It also has the potential to be used to produce flavored jams. These factors can be regarded as an opportunity by confectionary product manufacturers.

The mangosteen market is segmented based on form, application, distribution channel, and region. Based on form, it is divided into solid, liquid concentrate, and powder. Based on application, it is classified into food & beverage, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. Based on distribution channel, it is categorized into online retail, supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, and others. Based on region, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key market players include Elcon Drugs and Formulation Ltd., KKK FRESH FRUIT CO., LTD., Able Foods co. ltd., BareOrganics, NutriCargo, LLC, Thompson nutritional, Elcon, Purple Natural, Bhumija Lifesciences, and Genesis Today.

